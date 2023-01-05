MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.

MAPLETON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO