Corvallis, OR

KVAL

Pet adoption event happens Sunday at Pet Time in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — You could take some furry friends home with you Sunday. An adoption event will be held Sunday at Pet Time on W. 11th Avenue in Eugene from noon to 4 p.m. They have cats ranging from kittens fourteen weeks old to thirteen-year-old teenage heartthrobs. All of...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KVAL

Eugene Community Garden Lottery opens for the new year

EUGENE, Ore. — Lottery entries for new gardeners in the Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program will be accepted until February 15, according to a press release from the City of Eugene. As the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to climb, the Community Gardens program provides...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups

NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms

NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
BOULDER, CO
KVAL

Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House

The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room

LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

