KVAL
Pet adoption event happens Sunday at Pet Time in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — You could take some furry friends home with you Sunday. An adoption event will be held Sunday at Pet Time on W. 11th Avenue in Eugene from noon to 4 p.m. They have cats ranging from kittens fourteen weeks old to thirteen-year-old teenage heartthrobs. All of...
KVAL
Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
KVAL
Eugene Community Garden Lottery opens for the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lottery entries for new gardeners in the Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program will be accepted until February 15, according to a press release from the City of Eugene. As the price of fresh fruits and vegetables continues to climb, the Community Gardens program provides...
KVAL
Coquille Tribe awards 'record amount' of $815,000 to community groups
NORTH BEND, Ore. — This year, the Coquille Indian Tribe set a record, distributing $815,000 in grants to multiple community organizations, according to a release from the Tribe. One hundred and twenty-one organizations in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson and Lane counties were awarded the 2023 Coquille Tribal Community Fund...
KVAL
Newport sea lion dock lost at sea after recent storms
NEWPORT, Ore. — Stormy weather on Oregon's coast tore Newport's popular sea lion dock from its pilings just over a week ago. All six sections broke free and drifted out to sea. Newport city officials say high winds and tides impacted the docks. Several fishermen launched their boats in...
KVAL
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
KVAL
83-year-old Mapleton man with dementia missing after wandering away from residence
MAPLETON, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. "Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late last night," LCSO said.
KVAL
Public comment period extended for proposed Willamette Valley System 30-year plan
EUGENE, Ore. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is holding a series of meetings to discuss a system of 13 dams and reservoirs across the Willamette River Basin. The Corps is drafting an environmental impact statement for the proposed plans. Those include the management of trillions of gallons...
KVAL
Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis re-elected to Speaker of the House
The Oregon House of Representatives re-elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as speaker of the house on Monday, which marks the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. Speaker Rayfield was first elected to the position in February of 2022, replacing former Rep. Tina Kotek, who resigned to focus...
KVAL
30 cats die in Silverton house fire, officials say an electrical issue is to blame
SILVERTON, Ore. — 30 cats were killed Saturday in a house fire in Silverton. One of the occupants ran the Silverton Cat Rescue and officials say the felines were likely killed by the smoke and heat. Silverton Fire District responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a...
KVAL
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
KVAL
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren. "His identity is being withheld to provide family time to notify their circle of relatives and friends," says EPD. Police are asking for the...
KVAL
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
KVAL
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
