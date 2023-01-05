Read full article on original website
Dougherty County commissioners welcome new Chairman Lorenzo Heard
Dougherty County Chairman Lorenzo Heard was sworn in to his new role on January 8th and on Monday, he led his first county commission meeting. Chairman Heard tells FOX 31 News that he viewed the first meeting as an opportunity to learn more about the citizens and commissioners to be able to work together and help Albany grow.
28-year-old arrested for breaking into Albany home over the weekend
A man is behind bars after breaking into a home and allegedly stealing several items in Albany. On Saturday, January 7, Albany police responded to a home in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive in reference to a burglary. Police say that 28-year-old Effen Jones was witnessed breaking into...
Albany police need help from community to locate man wanted for questioning
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos. Police say that this man is wanted for questioning for stolen property. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at...
Two teens arrested after stealing a vehicle in Albany
Two teens are behind bars for stealing a vehicle in Albany. On January 8, Albany police responded to the 1300 block of Hobson Street for a motor vehicle theft. Officers say that they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Magnolia and West Gordon. The vehicle pulled into a local gas station and black males, 18-year-old Jariah Daniels and 17-year-old Demorion Daniels, exited the vehicle and went into the store. These two fit the suspect description given to police on the scene where the vehicle was stolen from.
Two teens arrested for Fulwood Park armed robbery in Tifton
Two teens are behind bars after an armed robbery at Fulwood Park over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, around 11:20 p.m., a Tifton police officer was flagged down at 14th Street E and Tift Avenue by 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, stating that he had been robbed at Fulwood Park. Robinson...
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery at Albany convenience store
A teen is behind bars after an armed robbery at Oasis, located at 1301 South Slappey boulevard on January 5. The suspect's picture was put on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page for identification purposes and police say that several calls came in from citizens identifing the suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile.
4 injured in drive-by shooting during basketball game at Driskell Park
Albany police are investigating after four people were shot near Driskell Park Sunday. On January 8, police responded to Driskell Park, located at 1023 South McKinley Street for a shooting. Police say that four victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old male told police...
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Mitchell County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former jail administrator
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Facebook, the agency posted Sunday that they "learned that our friend and former Jail Administrator Russell Sheppard passed away peacefully in his sleep." Sheppard retired in the summer of 2022 after serving nearly 30 years...
Agreement signed between Spectrum Energy and Concerned Citizens of Cook County
ADEL, Ga. -- The Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C) and Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC (Spectrum) announced today they have reached an agreement resolving a dispute over Spectrum's plan to construct and operate a facility in Adel, Georgia, that will produce wood pellets for the energy production industry. Spectrum aims to refurbish a particle board facility shuttered since 2014 into a state-of-the-art wood pellet manufacturing facility.
One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County
A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
