There was a lot of pee on the CES 2023 show floor
One swallow doesn’t make a summer, and I’m not sure if you can count four instances of a product as a trend, but it’s certainly an interesting thread at this year’s CES. At this year’s show, a quartet of companies are showing off urine analysis tools designed to be used at home by the general public. These are positioned as a natural evolution of the fitness tracker, a device you can use to keep an even closer eye on your health and fitness. Most of them are built for your toilet, testing your pee for any number of easy-to-identify maladies. But is this the next great frontier of consumer health tracking? That rather depends on the public’s desire to delve deep into their own bladders.
The Morning After: The best of CES 2023
After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube gets its first discount
Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube gets its first discount

Nearly four months...
Google's Pixel 7 phones are up to $150 off right now
Google's Pixel 7 phones are up to $150 off right now

Don't worry if...
Instagram's redesigned home screen ditches the shopping tab
Were you irked that Instagram's shopping obsession relegated the "new post" button to a corner? You're not alone. Instagram has revealed a home screen refresh, due in February, that axes the Shop tab and moves the Create button back to the center of the bottom navigation bar. That, in turn, shunts the Reels tab to the side.
Raspberry Pi's new 12-megapixel camera modules provide powered autofocus
Raspberry Pi has launched the Camera Module 3 with big improvements, including higher resolution, infrared, HDR, autofocus, a wide angle FOV and more, the company announced. Not counting the interchangeable lens model introduced in 2020, it's the company's first new camera module in six years. The previous Module 2 cameras...
Meta rolls out AI ad-targeting tech in an effort to reduce discrimination
Meta is acting on its vow to reduce ad discrimination through technology. The company is rolling out a Variance Reduction System (VRS) in the US that ensures the real audience for an ad more closely matches the eligible target audience — that is, it shouldn't skew unfairly toward certain cultural groups. Once enough people have seen an ad, a machine learning system compares the aggregate demographics of viewers with those the marketers intended to reach. It then tweaks the ad's auction value (that is, the likelihood you'll see the ad) to display it more or less often to certain groups.
Google asks India’s Supreme Court to block $161.9 million Android antitrust ruling
The order was set to go into effect on January 19th. Google has turned to India’s Supreme Court as a “last hope” to block an order that has the potential to reshape the Android ecosystem. Last October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and barred the search giant from requiring OEMs to preinstall Google apps and services on their phones. On Wednesday, an appeals tribunal request to block the ruling, which is scheduled to go into effect on January 19th. According to court documents , Google filed a challenge against the tribunal’s decision with the country’s top court on Saturday. The company reportedly sees the effort as its last and best hope at preventing the CCI’s order from impacting its business. Google did not immediately respond to Engadget’s comment request.
Jack Ma cedes control of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group
China blocked the company's IPO in 2020 after Ma made controversial statements. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is ceding control of Alipay owner Ant Group. , the Alibaba-affiliated company announced it would end agreements that had allowed Ma to hold a dominant position within Ant Group’s corporate governance structure. The outspoken entrepreneur previously possessed more than 50 percent of voting rights at Ant, even though he did not sit on the company’s board of directors or was involved in day-to-day operations. Ma’s influenced Ant Group through a handful of investment vehicles that owned a combined 50.5 percent stake in the fintech giant.
