Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students on how to succeed in the business world.

