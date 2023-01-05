ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

By CBS 42 Digital Team
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31frtL_0k4y90wR00

FAIRFIELD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students on how to succeed in the business world.

Watch the video player above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Southern students push to save school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

LifeSouth promotes National Blood Donor Month for regular and first-time donors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and LifeSouth encourages both regulars and first-time donors to celebrate by giving blood this month. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Paige Howard, district community development coordinator of Birmingham’s LifeSouth Donation Center, about why donating in January is a great way to give life in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Proposal presented for major renovations to Chelsea High School

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A masterplan proposal for several renovations at Chelsea High School was presented to the city council during the last city council meeting. The Shelby County Board of Education plan includes renovations to the school cafeteria, additional classrooms, improvements to the football stadium and softball complex, more student parking, and a new […]
CHELSEA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
aldailynews.com

Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people

Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates ‘National Mentoring Month’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – January is National Mentoring Month for Big Brothers Big Sisters. CEO of BBBS of Greater Birmingham Sue Johnson joined CBS 42’s Carly Laing to discuss what the month means for the organization and how community members can get involved with them. For more information, visit their website by clicking here. Watch […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama

This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Pleasant Grove vs Fairfield - Friday, January 6, 2023 @ Pleasant Grove

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wvtm13.com

Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Staff shortages place strain on volunteer fire departments

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency calls are going unanswered in several areas as volunteer fire departments face staff shortages. Lay Lake Fire, a volunteer station in Childersburg, says their need for volunteers is greater now than ever before. Volunteer members tell CBS 42 their call volume has gone up significantly in the last year, and […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA

On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy