Washington, DC

Man charged after murder on Ellipse near White House

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuaTi_0k4y8PiK00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder after he attacked another man with a pipe on The Ellipse Wednesday morning.

Someone found the body of Michael Jones, 52, around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th St. NW . The location is part of the park located south of the White House.

MPD said he and the man accused of killing him, Daniel Simon, 41, were homeless and had gotten into a fight. The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that members of United States Secret Service Uniformed Division located Simon, shortly after the attack on Jones and took Simon to the MPD’s homicide branch.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, Simon was charged.

