Health benefits of stretching
Stretching is often over-shadowed by the improtance of cardiovascular exercise and strengtht training. But, regular stretching can be a huge boost to feeling and moving better and in turn make the rest of your other exercise needs easier to perform. For all the New Year’s Resolution people that want to...
Ask Angi: Insulation 101
If your energy bills are spiking as the weather cools down, poor insulation may be the culprit. Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, is here to teach us all about insulation.
Community rallies around 2-year-old with cancer
CISSNA PARK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cissna Park community is coming together to support a 2-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Katie and Andy Kaufmann learned on Jan. 2 that their son Wynston has cancer. In the week since the diagnosis that Katie described as devastating, the community stepped up to express their […]
Bird flu, rising feed prices contributing to more expensive eggs
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed many items increasing in price. Now, egg prices are on the rise too. Farmers said it’s for a variety of reasons. One said she’s had to spend more money on feed for her chickens. She’s also noticed low water levels in the Mississippi […]
Take a winter walk with Urbana Park District
We’re in the middle of winter, but Urbana Park District has plenty of fun, outdoor activities for you to join. Jacob Johnston with the park district joins us to talk about it. There’s been a lot of excitement about the Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park. Tell us about...
Explore new opportunities this year with Cass Concepts
Cass Concepts has all sorts of fun opportunities to explore this year in their collective space. Cassie Yoder shares how you can join the collective and the fun during their upcoming events!. Behind every business is a person who had a brilliant idea or solution to a problem. Inside that...
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and re-opened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
Funeral, procession schedule announced for Maroa fire chief
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department has shared details on the funeral, procession, and graveside services for Fire Chief Larry Peasley. Visitation services will be held Monday night from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton. Chief Peasley will be honored with Firefighter Walk-Thru at 6pm at the funeral home. Maroa Fire […]
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Mahomet man wanted on two warrants
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for two crimes. Trenton Willis, 37, is charged with unlawful restraint and driving under the influence. Last known to be living in Mahomet, Willis is described as being six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and […]
Champaign Centennial archery shoots for St. Jude, teammate
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — High school archery programs across the nation took part on Saturday in a shooting event that doubled as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Champaign Centennial Chargers were among those programs that participated and this year, they had an additional reason to support the cause. Centennial freshman archer […]
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Illini gymnastics falls just short in season opener
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 23 Illinois falls 196.425-196.275 to No. 9 Missouri in the 2023 season opener. Watch highlights from the match:
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
Illinois women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2000
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The streak is over for the Illinois women’s basketball team. The Illini (14-3, 4-2 B1G) are in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday for the first time since 2000, a streak more than 8,000 days in the making. Illinois lands at No. 24 in head coach Shauna Green’s first […]
Fenelus feeling right at home on Illini staff
WCIA — With the 2023 Illinois football roster taking shape as the offseason goes along, the coaching staff is also starting to become clear. Antonio Fenelus was announced as the Illini defensive backs coach before the bowl game. He takes over an impressive group for the Illini, but one that will be in transition with […]
