Maine State

Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids

(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine

NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Maine Monitor, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
Maine CDC says newest COVID strain is most dominant in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest variant of COVID is the most dominant in Maine and the Northeast. The Maine CDC says the "XBB" strain accounts for about a third of cases in all of the U.S. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the new strain is more contagious than...
WinterKids Winter Games kick off in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Monday kicked off the four-week Winter Games competition across Maine. The games are hosted by WinterKids and are made up of a series of challenges to promote healthy lifestyles among kids. This year’s theme is “My Wild Winter,” where 3,000 children and 527 teachers are going...
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season. The ice however... not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
MAINE STATE

