WPFO
'It brought Maine together:' Sen. King reflects on aftermath of Ice Storm of '98
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This month marks 25 years since the Ice Storm of '98 hit Maine, when now Senator Angus King was governor. The storm left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power, some for several weeks. Eight people died, many from carbon monoxide poisoning as people tried to heat...
WPFO
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
WPFO
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
WPFO
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine
NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Maine Monitor, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
WPFO
Maine CDC says newest COVID strain is most dominant in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest variant of COVID is the most dominant in Maine and the Northeast. The Maine CDC says the "XBB" strain accounts for about a third of cases in all of the U.S. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the new strain is more contagious than...
WPFO
Maine hits key price tag for 'Grinch' storm, could get help from FEMA
CAMP ELLIS (WGME) -- Facing millions of dollars in damage from the “Grinch” storm just before Christmas, Maine is now a big step closer to a major disaster declaration, which could mean money for repairs. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Mainers, some of...
WPFO
WinterKids Winter Games kick off in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Monday kicked off the four-week Winter Games competition across Maine. The games are hosted by WinterKids and are made up of a series of challenges to promote healthy lifestyles among kids. This year’s theme is “My Wild Winter,” where 3,000 children and 527 teachers are going...
WPFO
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season. The ice however... not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
