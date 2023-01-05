Read full article on original website
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
wfxrtv.com
Driver dead after SUV crash in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators asked anyone with information about an SUV crash that took place on Jan. 8 to contact them after the driver of the SUV died. The Prince William County Police Department said the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. near Kahns Road...
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at bar in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
MPD: Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station identified
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
Bay Net
Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects and a person of interest involved in the shooting of a woman early Monday morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after midnight, police found an adult woman with a single gunshot wound while investigating the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Spring Road. The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspects, please take no action but call The post D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Prince George's County House Fire
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in College Park, Maryland, Saturday. Prince George’s County fire crews saw flames coming out of a two-story home on Wichita Avenue, east of Rhode Island Avenue, just before 2 p.m. Firefighters quickly found a woman inside who was trapped inside...
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Photos show suspects who fatally shot woman in Catonsville
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police released photos of who they believe are suspects in afatal shooting of a woman almost a year ago. County police said they want to hear from anyone who recognizes the people or the car, a 2000 Acura TL, in the photos. The photos...
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
Magic Mushrooms, Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By Sheriff During Traffic Stop In Faulkner
What could have been a routine traffic stop led to multiple drug charges for a 29-year-old Indian Head man who was busted with pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced. Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith is facing a host of charges after being stopped for...
Bay Net
Narcotics Detectives Recover Fentanyl, PCP, Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On December 29 at 2:15 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Crain Highway in the area of the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg. During the investigation, the driver, Corey Daniel Claggett, 43 of Temple Hills,...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
