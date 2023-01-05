WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying two suspects and a person of interest involved in the shooting of a woman early Monday morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after midnight, police found an adult woman with a single gunshot wound while investigating the report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Spring Road. The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this shooting or the identity of the suspects, please take no action but call The post D.C. Suspects Who Shot Woman Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO