Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mass Exodus of Popular Vikings, Irv’s Return, Nick Mullens
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 7th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Vikings ‘Playoff Power Ranking’ Isn’t Very Flattering
The Minnesota Vikings certainly didn’t “limp into the playoffs” or anything of the ilk. How can a team with a 13-4 record pull that off?. The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in a game that could’ve come close to eliminating Green Bay from postseason contention. But the Detroit Lions took care of that task one week later. Meanwhile, Minnesota righted the ship in Chicago on Sunday, defeating the Bears after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played starters in the 1st Half with hopes of erasing the sour taste from the Green Bay loss. The plan worked.
What Difference Does a Week Make for Chris Reed?
The Minnesota Vikings have not won a divisional road game this year, and they’ll have a final opportunity to change that during a Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Fate ultimately all but decided, Kevin O’Connell is still going with his starters, and that now includes Chris Reed. How much of a difference can a week make?
Vikings Playoff Opponent and Time Revealed
The Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s maiden voyage after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. About seven hours later, the NFL revealed the Vikings opponent, date, and time at U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend — the New York Giants on Sunday, January 15th, at 3:30 pm CST.
Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Finalized
After the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the Vikings now know precisely who their opponents are in the 2023 campaign. The team reached the postseason on its first try with head coach Kevin O’Connell at the steering wheel of the Vikings ship. Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Finalized. NFL...
Kevin O’Connell’s Old Boss Could Call It Quits
The Minnesota Vikings found Kevin O’Connell from the coaching carousel last February, snatching the young offensive coordinator away from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. So far, the experiment has played out marvelously, as Minnesota has a 12-4 record in O’Connell’s first 16 games. Not bad.
Vikings Players’ Reactions to Win No. 13
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings came away from Soldier Field with win number 13 after a 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. In a game that resembled a preseason affair by the end as head coach Kevin O’Connell made good on his promise to get everyone involved, the Vikings always looked like comfortable winners.
Georgia vs. TCU highlights from the College Football Playoff national championship game
Watch key plays from the College Football Playoff national championship game as the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7.
