Minneapolis, MN

Vikings ‘Playoff Power Ranking’ Isn’t Very Flattering

The Minnesota Vikings certainly didn’t “limp into the playoffs” or anything of the ilk. How can a team with a 13-4 record pull that off?. The Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in a game that could’ve come close to eliminating Green Bay from postseason contention. But the Detroit Lions took care of that task one week later. Meanwhile, Minnesota righted the ship in Chicago on Sunday, defeating the Bears after Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played starters in the 1st Half with hopes of erasing the sour taste from the Green Bay loss. The plan worked.
What Difference Does a Week Make for Chris Reed?

The Minnesota Vikings have not won a divisional road game this year, and they’ll have a final opportunity to change that during a Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Fate ultimately all but decided, Kevin O’Connell is still going with his starters, and that now includes Chris Reed. How much of a difference can a week make?
Vikings Playoff Opponent and Time Revealed

The Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s maiden voyage after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. About seven hours later, the NFL revealed the Vikings opponent, date, and time at U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend — the New York Giants on Sunday, January 15th, at 3:30 pm CST.
Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Finalized

After the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the Vikings now know precisely who their opponents are in the 2023 campaign. The team reached the postseason on its first try with head coach Kevin O’Connell at the steering wheel of the Vikings ship. Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Finalized. NFL...
Kevin O’Connell’s Old Boss Could Call It Quits

The Minnesota Vikings found Kevin O’Connell from the coaching carousel last February, snatching the young offensive coordinator away from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. So far, the experiment has played out marvelously, as Minnesota has a 12-4 record in O’Connell’s first 16 games. Not bad.
Vikings Players’ Reactions to Win No. 13

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings came away from Soldier Field with win number 13 after a 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. In a game that resembled a preseason affair by the end as head coach Kevin O’Connell made good on his promise to get everyone involved, the Vikings always looked like comfortable winners.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

