Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses.
Citrus County Chronicle
With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory...
Citrus County Chronicle
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the...
‘You can be nervous later’: McMurry athletic trainer speaks on importance of preparation after Damar Hamlin collapse
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No matter the sport, spectators keep a close eye on the action. Down on the sideline, it’s athletic trainers like McMurry’s Case Harvey who are watching as well, but their focus is a bit more attuned to the players than the game – watching closely in case they’re needed. Harvey is […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons' future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons' second-year coach, confidence that this year's 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won't be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they'll spend all week answering questions about whether they've just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. Over the next few weeks, Tepper will have to choose whether to remove the interim tag from Steve Wilks and make him the full-time coach, or to hire someone from outside the organization.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans' Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years
HOUSTON (AP) — As Nick Caserio embarked Monday on his third coaching search in as many years, the Houston Texans' general manager was peppered with questions about the team’s failures and how he plans to turn things around. Caserio and team owner Cal McNair addressed reporters a day...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver. Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
