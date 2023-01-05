ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)

2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
First Alert Forecast: Big waves for north and west shores; stable, dry conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler than normal temperatures is expected for early mornings with light winds and dry conditions through Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and mauka areas. The front will likely...
Hawaii marks ‘Climate Week’ amid extreme weather events around the world

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is kicking off Climate Week, with Monday being recognized as Climate Action Day. The East-West Center is holding a special conference through Thursday, which features an array of speakers, including state leaders, University of Hawaii ocean experts and local environmental groups. “Climate change is an urgent...
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, dry conditions through midweek

Dry weather will continue for the next few days. Winds will be on the light side Sunday as as cold front quickly passes north of the islands, and then strengthen a bit from the east-southeast Monday. Winds will lighten up again Tuesday as as weak front approaches from the northwest...
BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
Entertainment: Hawaii remembers music legend Danny Kaleikini

Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
