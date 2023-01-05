Read full article on original website
With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season. Each year, thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaii’s warm waters to mate, give birth and raise their calves. Seeing them up close and in person is a special thing but can also come with...
HNN News Brief (Jan. 9, 2023)
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It is a phased...
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size swell Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers. The front will likely reach Kauai and...
First Alert Forecast: Big waves for north and west shores; stable, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cooler than normal temperatures is expected for early mornings with light winds and dry conditions through Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and mauka areas. The front will likely...
Hawaii marks ‘Climate Week’ amid extreme weather events around the world
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is kicking off Climate Week, with Monday being recognized as Climate Action Day. The East-West Center is holding a special conference through Thursday, which features an array of speakers, including state leaders, University of Hawaii ocean experts and local environmental groups. “Climate change is an urgent...
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
What's Trending: Rising beer prices; Buffalo Bill's player shushed at presser
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather with light winds, but weak front on the way
Our spell of dry and stable weather will get an interruption Wednesday, when a weakening front will bring moderate northeast trade winds, along with more clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the...
Ahead of massive winter swell, organizers confirm ‘The Eddie’ is set to run Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is “on” for Wednesday as a massive winter swell is projected to roll in, organizers said. Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, confirmed the news Monday. Clyde Aikau is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere...
Hawaii advocates to march on Jan. 11 for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and on Jan. 11 from 4-6 p.m., non profit Ho’ōla Nā Pua will host peaceful marches across the state to raise awareness about sex trafficking and care for children who have been exploited, For more information, visit this page.
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state at Iolani Palace, a rare event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani Palace is getting ready for the late Abigail Kawananakoa to lie in state there for a public memorial. The last royal family member to lie in state at the palace was more than a hundred years ago. Kawananakoa, a Campbell Estate heiress and considered a princess...
Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season. On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu. The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, dry conditions through midweek
Dry weather will continue for the next few days. Winds will be on the light side Sunday as as cold front quickly passes north of the islands, and then strengthen a bit from the east-southeast Monday. Winds will lighten up again Tuesday as as weak front approaches from the northwest...
With shooting suspects on the run, HPD has yet to release key details in the case
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Ahead of massive winter swell, organizers confirm ‘The Eddie’ is set to run Wednesday.
BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
Entertainment: Hawaii remembers music legend Danny Kaleikini
Every one of my favorite half dozen movies made last year stirred my emotions and proved to be unforgettable. Here’s the list: CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH (Apple TV+), GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (Hulu), BLONDE (Netflix), EMPIRE OF LIGHT (not yet streaming), THE FALLOUT (HBO Max, $14.99 on Amazon and Apple TV) and THE WHALE (Consolidated Theaters at Ward & Kahala). Watch this video to see my very brief descriptions of each of them.
