Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Want to Wake up Early? Here's How to Become an Early Bird
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Everyone wants to wake up early and get the most out of the day. But it's easier said than done, especially if you're a night owl. Being an early bird is more than just waking with the sun; research shows they cash in on several major health benefits, like better mental health and higher productivity. That's right: Night owls are at a disadvantage.
You're Putting Your Plants in the Wrong Spots
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Tuesday is National Houseplant Appreciation Day (who knew?), making it a great time to consider adding some plants to your home to make it feel, well, homier. But if you're a houseplant novice, keeping them alive can feel daunting. After all, they can't tell you what they want or need, and a few browned-out plants are enough to make anyone feel like the angel of death to anything green and leafy.
