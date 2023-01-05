This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Tuesday is National Houseplant Appreciation Day (who knew?), making it a great time to consider adding some plants to your home to make it feel, well, homier. But if you're a houseplant novice, keeping them alive can feel daunting. After all, they can't tell you what they want or need, and a few browned-out plants are enough to make anyone feel like the angel of death to anything green and leafy.

