CNET
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
CNET
Matter Smart Home Devices Dominated CES This Year
For the past decade or so, smart home tech has been about as prevalent as it gets at CES. That's once again the case here in 2023, with the usual flood of new device announcements from brands both big and small (plus some weird and wonderful ones). This year's crop in Las Vegas has something else, though: Support for Matter, the newly launched, open-source smart home standard that brings compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings within a single wireless protocol.
CNET
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
The Future of Work on Display at CES 2023
CES 2023 feels the same and also quite different. Fancy, new, and outright weird tech fills the Las Vegas showroom halls I've visited many times before. But in the three years since I was last here in person, the world has changed quite a bit. Especially the way we work.
CNET
Giant Laptops Are Dominating the Future of Gaming
High-performance gaming laptops used to be heavy and clunky. But over the years, laptop makers have slimmed down display bezels, millimeter by millimeter, to give us gaming laptops with larger displays in more compact bodies. 16:10-ratio panels have also become the norm, replacing the 16:9 ratio. Though the displays would get bigger, going from 15.6 inches to 16 inches, the laptop stays the same size or can even sometimes get more compact. And who can argue with getting more screen in a smaller body?
CNET
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
CNET
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET
Best of CES 2023: 7 Stunning Tech Innovations to Watch for This Year
After a two year lull, CES returned in fighting fit form. The world's biggest tech companies descended on Las Vegas once more, and they brought with them some remarkable goods. Among other things, we saw an $800,000 flying car, a huge wireless TV (more on that one below) and, yes, a pee sensor for your toilet at home (definitely more on that below).
CNET
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock
If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited-edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at Nintendo, Woot has a limited amount of these special-edition consoles available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.
CNET
The Tech Vibe Tipped Into Dystopian Nightmare at CES 2023
Every year it seems the tech industry comes up with more fascinating gadgets to improve our lives, from color-changing cars to smart sprinklers that automatically turn on when they sense the garden is getting too dry. But there are times when we wonder: Just because the tech industry can do all these nifty things, should it?
CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
CNET
Ring in the New Year With Last-Minute Savings on Tech, Fitness and More at Best Buy
If you've set a New Year's resolution to get fit, eat more healthily or improve your productivity in 2023, Best Buy is offering some deals you ought to look into. The tech retailer kicked off a three-day blowout sale on Friday, and we're now entering into the final hours with most deals set to expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
CNET
Best Auto News From CES 2023: Electric Pickup Trucks, Flying Cars, and More
CES is so much more than just a trade show for the latest televisions, phones and wacky tech. It's also one of the largest and most popular automotive shows in the US. If you want to know where the travel industry is headed, then there's no better place to be than Las Vegas in January.
CNET
Score Discounts on Supplies, Tech and More at Office Depot's Refresh and Renew Sale
We're in the second week of the New Year, and deals are still rolling in to help you be successful or prepared for the entire year. Today, Office Depot is running a refresh and renew sale that offers up to 50% off select supplies, up to 60% off select furniture and up to 30% off select tech. No matter what you need, you'll come away from this sale with something affordable for your home.
CNET
Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon
In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the phantom black color variant on sale for just $137, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Save Over 90% on Microsoft Office 2021 and Get Lifetime Access for Just $30
There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey. Lifetime access...
CNET
Apple's Entry-Level iPad Hits a New All-Time Low Price at Just $250
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they don't come cheap. While budget tablets from Amazon and others might plug the gap for some folks, the user experience is often lacking when it comes to performance, app availability or build quality. Right now at Best Buy, you have the opportunity to score a recent iPad model for just $250. Over there, the ninth-generation iPad is $79 off its retail price and down to a new record low.
CNET
Best of CES 2023: The Most Exciting Tech Coming This Year and Beyond
After a two year pandemic-induced lull, CES is back in fighting fit form. The world's biggest tech companies descended on Las Vegas once more, and they brought with them some remarkable goods. Among other things, we saw an $800,000 flying car, a crazy huge wireless TV (more on that one below) and yes, a pee sensor for your toilet at home (definitely more on that below).
CNET
The Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables We Saw at CES 2023
Each year at CES the world's biggest and most innovative companies showcase exciting (and sometimes very strange) tech for your house, from impressive TVs to clever kitchen gadgets. But CES is also where the giants of automotives come to show their wares, and 2023 was a particularly fun show for car enthusiasts.
