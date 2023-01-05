Read full article on original website
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
Most Amazing Gaming Laptops at CES for Every Type of Player
CES 2023 in Las Vegas is in full swing. It's especially spectacular if you're into gaming laptops and other PC gaming gear. There are new high-performance processors from Intel and powerful mobile discrete graphics from Nvidia, and more of both were announced by AMD, too. Add to those components things like OLED and Mini-LED displays with screaming-fast refresh rates and it's already shaping up to be an exciting year for laptop gamers.
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Giant Laptops Are Dominating the Future of Gaming
High-performance gaming laptops used to be heavy and clunky. But over the years, laptop makers have slimmed down display bezels, millimeter by millimeter, to give us gaming laptops with larger displays in more compact bodies. 16:10-ratio panels have also become the norm, replacing the 16:9 ratio. Though the displays would get bigger, going from 15.6 inches to 16 inches, the laptop stays the same size or can even sometimes get more compact. And who can argue with getting more screen in a smaller body?
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
Ring in the New Year With Last-Minute Savings on Tech, Fitness and More at Best Buy
If you've set a New Year's resolution to get fit, eat more healthily or improve your productivity in 2023, Best Buy is offering some deals you ought to look into. The tech retailer kicked off a three-day blowout sale on Friday, and we're now entering into the final hours with most deals set to expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock
If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited-edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at Nintendo, Woot has a limited amount of these special-edition consoles available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.
Walmart Has the Original AirPods Pro in Stock and on Sale for Just $129
The original AirPods Pro are no longer the latest model in their lineup, but these sleek true wireless earbuds still have a lot to offer -- especially if you who want to get your hands on a pair of Apple headphones for less. They've become harder to find in new condition since the second generation hit shelves last year, but right now, Walmart has them in stock and available for just $129. That saves you $120 compared to their original list price and the current price of the new AirPods Pro 2. There's no set expiration on this deal, but considering the limited availability, we wouldn't be too surprised if they sell out. We'd reccomend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair at this price.
Snag Some Spare Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More for Up to 46% Off
Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon
In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the phantom black color variant on sale for just $137, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
Score Discounts on Supplies, Tech and More at Office Depot's Refresh and Renew Sale
We're in the second week of the New Year, and deals are still rolling in to help you be successful or prepared for the entire year. Today, Office Depot is running a refresh and renew sale that offers up to 50% off select supplies, up to 60% off select furniture and up to 30% off select tech. No matter what you need, you'll come away from this sale with something affordable for your home.
How CES 2023 Killed My Fear of the Techpocalypse
It's the final day of CES, which means in addition to the unveiling of massive TVs, impossibly thin laptops and shape-shifting screens, the consumer tech world is also abuzz over the likelihood -- and dystopian consequences -- of some of the wackier, more futuristic vaporware introduced. The perennial question, at...
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
Save Over 90% on Microsoft Office 2021 and Get Lifetime Access for Just $30
There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey. Lifetime access...
Best Auto News From CES 2023: Electric Pickup Trucks, Flying Cars, and More
CES is so much more than just a trade show for the latest televisions, phones and wacky tech. It's also one of the largest and most popular automotive shows in the US. If you want to know where the travel industry is headed, then there's no better place to be than Las Vegas in January.
Don't Miss You Chance to Snag This Bella Analog Air Fryer for Just $20
Air fryers are faster, easier and healthier than traditional frying methods, so it's no wonder that they've exploded in popularity the past few years. And if you're looking to get your hands on a simple, user-friendly model at a great price, then we've got a one-day deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $50 off this Bella Pro Series 3.7-quart analog air fryer, which drops the price down to just $20. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get you order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables We Saw at CES 2023
Each year at CES the world's biggest and most innovative companies showcase exciting (and sometimes very strange) tech for your house, from impressive TVs to clever kitchen gadgets. But CES is also where the giants of automotives come to show their wares, and 2023 was a particularly fun show for car enthusiasts.
Renew Your Kitchen With Deals on New and Used Appliances From GE, Cuisinart and More
A new kitchen gadget can reignite your love for cooking and help you get excited to try out some new recipes. But new appliances can be pricey, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen arsenal on a budget, you should try to grab some while they're on sale or consider a refurbished model. And right now, you can find both at Woot, which is currently offering up to 60% off both new and used kitchen appliances and cookware from top brands like Cuisinart, GE, Wusthof and more. These deals are available only until Jan. 14, and some items may sell out before then, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
