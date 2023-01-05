Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
KCRG.com
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
2 Dead, Several Injured After 15-Vehicle Crash On I-80 Near Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) — Two people are dead and several others injured after a 15-vehicle crash on I-80 near Iowa City. The Iowa State Patrol says nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the collision just before 6 a.m. yesterday. They say several drivers lost control and hit one another. ISP continues to investigate the incident.
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly being found with alcohol in employer’s business after hours
A North Liberty man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a New Year’s Eve incident in Iowa City where he returned to his place of employment after hours, reportedly to take alcohol. The incident occurred at approximately 9pm, after the FInkbine Golf Course clubhouse in Iowa City had...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
‘It’s like a slap in the face.’ Slain teen’s dad says sentence is unfair
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to serve 22 years in prison for her role in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl. But the slain teen’s father says justice has not been served. Jimena Jinez appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court after she waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to […]
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0