Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
5 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Converse TURBODRK, Air Jordan and adidas x Disney
The first sneaker release roundup of 2023 includes some of the footwear world’s most anticipated releases, from returning favourites and restocks to coveted collaborations and limited editions. This week sees the debut of the brand-new Converse and Rick Owens TURBODRK Chuck 70, alongside a very special women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 Dunk.
Salehe Bembury Unveils "Mud Moss" Lugger Collab With Clarks Originals
Salehe Bembury‘s first big project of the year is a collaboration with Clarks Originals — a partnership first teased back in October. The designer took to Instagram to officially announce the release, which consists of three colorways of the “Mud Moss” Lugger. The Lugger — a different silhouette from Clarks’ bestselling Wallabee — features stitching details along the lateral side of the upper and is complete with laces.
PUMA and KOCHÉ Celebrate Women in Sports
PUMA and female-founded brand KOCHÉ are joining forces to celebrate women in sports, merging fashion with fitness to present a dynamic collection of athleisure. Inclusive of gender, body, social and geographic diversity, the melangé of garments are meticulously designed to support a range of movements and activities. Central Saint Martens graduate Christelle Kocher shares in an exclusive press release, “Ultimately, the collection’s goal is to support women in reclaiming their rightful place in the sports space and to help motivate them to stay active at a time when women are standing out as the movers and shakers in the active industries worldwide.”
Stussy Teases Upcoming Footwear Collaboration With Timberland
Stussy and Timberland are starting the year off with a hiking boot collaboration. The duo, which has been rumored to team up earlier this week, confirmed the partnership in a new Instagram post. The image features two colorways of Timberland work boots featuring Stussy’s graffiti branding on the tongue. “c-ya soon… ,” the caption reads.
Gucci Updates Iconic Jackie O-Inspired Handbag
Gucci revisits the past to breathe new life into the iconic Jackie handbag, inspired by none other than the inimitable First Lady. Initially introduced in 1961, the elegant accessory immediately evoked grace and poise and is now re-introducing itself in a range of rich colors and fabrics to suit every wearer.
Tracee Ellis Ross Reimagines How Heat Touches Textured Hair With the Drop of Pattern's Blow Dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Beauty has expanded its reach in the natural and textured haircare heat category with the launch of its first heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer. The first-ever heat tool took over two years to develop. The concept of the heat blow dryer had been the apple of Ross’s eye for over ten years and was first ideated and conceptualized during her time on the hit show Girlfriends. Ross was intimately involved in the research and development of the blow dryer as she recounts the trauma behind losing her natural curl pattern over the years due to heavy heat on her tresses. Pattern’s blow dryer comes with four cultivated and unique attachments, The Diffuser, The Wide Tooth Comb, The Brush and The Concentrator Nozzle — all designed for coily and texturized hair. Along with the exclusive attachments, the hair dryer provides three heat, two-speed settings and a customized hair flow set to appeal to any curl type.
Nike Reveals New "Year of the Rabbit" Dunk Low Silhouette
If you thought Nike was done with Lunar New Year celebrations, well, you’re in luck. The sportswear giant has unveiled yet another iteration for its “Year of the Rabbit” range. Following the latest wintery approach to its Dunk Low in rich brown leather and vivid orange, the new silhouette arrives in lighter beige and ochre hues. This time, the sneaker presents a build of mixed materials alongside furry, chenille Swooshes and tongues.
Here's Your First Look at Nike's Calm Slides
Nike is set to introduce its latest sandals dubbed the Calm Slides. Reportedly arriving in the Fall 2023 season, the new style will launch in five colorways — “Black,” “Sail,” “Sesame,” “Geode Teal” and a women’s exclusive “Jade Ice.” The simple, open-toe design is constructed with one-piece EVA foam material, while a mini Swoosh is placed on the strap.
Rihanna Celebrates Game Day With Super Bowl LVII Collection for Savage X Fenty
Just about a month ahead of her anticipated halftime show at the Super Bowl, Rihanna is releasing a new Savage X Fenty collection inspired by football. Dubbed “Game Day,” the 17-piece launch is comprised of hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, hats, beanies, boxers and a bandana, all featuring Savage X Fenty branding while celebrating the American sport.
Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Is a Vanilla Girl’s Dream
New Balance is clearly feeling the warm and cozy vibes with its newest collaboration as the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 is right out of a vanilla girl’s dream. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand brings its minimalistic yet playful approach, enrobing the latest sneaker in shades of cream and soft textures, delivering a cloud-like aesthetic. The silhouette features a fuzzy, boucle-like fabric around the heels and middle, while buttery suede overlays, tongues and N logos, arriving in soothing cream color. Visible mesh underlays appear in a slate gray, adding a touch of gravitas to the sheep-colored shoe. The laces continue the gentle and cuddly theme as they mirror lamb’s wool, whereas the sneaker’s sole wakes up the wearer, appearing in a bright shocking green to match the green camouflage interior.
The Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Is Making a Return This Year
Nike‘s Air More Uptempo “OG” will be returning in 2023. The sneaker was originally released in 1996 and was most recently seen in 2020. Arriving in the original black-and-white theme, the kicks feature black nubuck on the base of the upper, which is contrasted with “AIR” branding outlined in white. Further contrast is found on the Swooshes on the heel, footbed and outsole.
