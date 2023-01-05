Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
Top-seeded Chiefs await opponent as AFC playoffs begin
Even if Kansas City doesn't get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC's top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing. Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday's game...
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won't be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they'll spend all week answering questions about whether they've just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. Now it's time for a franchise reset...
Texans' Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years
HOUSTON (AP) — As Nick Caserio embarked Monday on his third coaching search in as many years, the Houston Texans' general manager was peppered with questions about the team’s failures and how he plans to turn things around. Caserio and team owner Cal McNair addressed reporters a day...
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat.
Falcons' Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons' future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons' second-year coach, confidence that this year's 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
Jets focus on finishing next season in the playoffs
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The one-word message printed in bold white letters on the black T-shirts hanging in the New York Jets players' lockers summarized the massive task for next season. “Finish.”
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the...
Rodgers' future heads list of Packers' offseason concerns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wants to think it over for a while before the four-time MVP decides whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season. The 39-year-old quarterback also noted the choice isn’t solely his to make. The Packers have...
Bucs' Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he's never had: a losing one.
Lakers' five-game winning streak ends with loss to the Nuggets
Denver's Nikola Jokic has a triple-double while Jamal Murray scores 34 points in the Nuggets' victory over the short-handed Lakers on Monday night.
Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade.
Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
