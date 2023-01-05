ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Daniel Johnson
4d ago

r u serious all the violence that takes place in the same areas of louisville over and over and over again year after year with the same group of people in power and its not supposed to reflect the neighborhood itself how could u keep a srigjt face while saying these things let me tell you if you go walk around at 2am on a Friday night and try that one again

Ruth Allen
3d ago

Violence is not racial. Granted, it may be more prevalent in certain areas than others, but that’s globally. Not just within this city. Personally it doesn’t matter to me what time of day or night it is, what part of time I’m in, or what color anybody is? I’m sketchy and fearful of anyone who looks suspicious that is walking towards me or near me.

4
 

Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville sees violent start to New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing. “We just saw a violent event of a young man of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Que closes in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — La Que, an eatery that served Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, recently announced its closure with a sign on the door, according to Louisville Business First. It was located at 1019 Bardstown Road near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue. Mimi Hwang,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain. Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over...
LOUISVILLE, KY

