Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Free school pantry provides in-need Holland families with winter clothes, more
HOLLAND, MI – A school-based pantry in Holland is providing families in need with free winter clothes, school supplies, personal hygiene products and more, thanks to donations from the community. The Power H Shop, located in Holland Public Schools’ Longfellow Elementary School, opens once a month for students and...
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works
With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
muskegonchannel.com
Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st
The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
Meet Boston, a loveable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County. Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August. Not much is...
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex.
Fox17
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building
WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
Crews battle fire at Green Ridge Apartments
Crews are battling a fire at Green Ridge Apartments. Details are limited, but we know crews are working to extinguish a fire at the apartment complex off Alpine Avenue NW.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
World of Winter lights up GR on opening night
The World of Winter festival's opening event is lighting up Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.
WZZM 13
Inventory not a problem at this year’s Camper, Travel and RV Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show runs January 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. There will be a dozen dealers on hand, offering more than 200 lines. Among them, Veurink’s RV Center on South Division in Grand Rapids. Matt Veurink joined...
The Grand Rapids Press
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 010823
The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010923. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at...
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
Former Kent County administrator’s new book shares his leadership path, helping others fulfill dreams
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a newly released book, former Kent County Administrator Wayman Britt shares his personal leadership journey and the need to build a society that matches the dream of civil rights leader, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Fulfilling the Dream: My Pathway to Leadership and...
Comments / 0