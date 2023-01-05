ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works

With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st

The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building

WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 010823

The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) The cloudy streak continues. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will build across the area. (January 8, 2023 ) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010923. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy