Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
Another Xbox Game Pass Game Leaks Ahead of Announcement
Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to a massive number of titles, and it looks like a new one has leaked ahead of an official announcement. Multiple Game Pass subscribers have reported receiving a push notification on the app related to Shadow Warrior 3. The notification makes it sound like Shadow Warrior 3 is available now, though that is not the case on Game Pass itself. The most likely scenario here is that Xbox accidentally sent the notification ahead of an actual announcement, and the game is going to be announced for the service in the near future!
ComicBook
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
ComicBook
Official Final Fantasy 16 Video Reimagines the PS5 Game in Pixel Art Style
Final Fantasy XVI is set to release later this year, and Square Enix is finding some unique ways to promote the PS5 game. Creative Director Kazutoyo Maehiro and composer Masayoshi Soken have released a short new video meant to evoke the franchise's earliest games. In the video, protagonist Clive and the wolf Torgal can be seen running, as a chiptune version of one of the game's tracks can be heard. For longtime Final Fantasy fans, it's well worth checking out!
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Vampire Survivors “forced to release mobile game ASAP” by clones
Devs open up about the mobile game market.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Upset Over Change to New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Go players report getting map updates and new spawn points, but not everyone wins
There is nothing more frustrating than being a Pokemon Go addict. This addict spends a lot of time in sites that don’t have spawn points, especially in those areas where one of them happens to be your work. But Pokemon Go trainers are reporting more spawn points and even...
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Disappointing News to End 2022
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been met with some disappointing news to close out 2022. Each and every month, Microsoft tends to add new titles to its existing library on Xbox Game Pass in two different waves. The first wave of games often rolls out in the first half of the month with the second half arriving in the final days of the roughly 30-day period. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to this cadence of expecting new games, it doesn't seem like December 2022 will be following this same pattern.
ComicBook
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
NME
Steam just hit 10million concurrent in-game players for the first time
Steam logged 10million concurrent in-game players for the first time over the weekend. According to TheGamer, this weekend saw over a point where a huge 10,082,055 “in-game” players were active at the same time on the platform, with over 30million online and logged in at once. The figure...
How To Fix A Backwards Compatibility Error On Xbox Series X
One of the Xbox platform's biggest selling points is its deep backwards compatibility library, allowing you to natively play hundreds of titles dating all the way back to the original Xbox. Whether you want to relive Sam Fisher's glory days in "Splinter Cell" or catch up on "Dead Space" before the sequel arrives, Xbox gamers appreciate Microsoft's commitment to keeping the classics alive. And they're not just playable – some will look and perform even better than you remember.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Remaster Adds New Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg
The new remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt added a pretty strange Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg. CD Projekt Red has been around for quite a while now, but they only really took off in the mid-2010s with the release of The Witcher 3. The studio had gained a lot of eyes with the predecessor, The Witcher 2, but the threequel was such a massive step up in every conceivable way. Not only was it extremely fun to play, but it had an incredible story, a world filled with so much to partake in, and more. The third game put the franchise on the map in such a huge way and helped position CD Projekt Red to take on its next big project, Cyberpunk 2077.
Comments / 1