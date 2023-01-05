The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A great pair of leggings isn't always easy to come by — let alone a pair with a built-in pocket to hold necessary items like your phone, a credit card, or a house key. A pocket is especially convenient when you're wearing your leggings while errand-running, or if you're exercising outside. (Because stuffing your essentials in your sports bra is not ideal!)

Luckily the Insider Reviews team has tested hundreds of leggings, so we know a thing or two about this comfortable pair of bottoms. I asked the style editors and writers of the team about their favorite leggings with pockets and included the ones I've tested and loved, too. Factors we took into consideration included durability, comfort, size inclusivity, and how easy they are to move around in (we're working out, after all). We also made sure that each pair passed the "see-through" test, which means that if you bend all the way over, nobody's going to get a peek of what's underneath.

Not only do some of these picks show up in our guide to the best leggings , but we've also sung their praises in our roundup of workout leggings we swear by. So you can rest assured that these are the best leggings with pockets we've tested.

These are the best leggings with pockets:

Girlfriend Collective

Great for size inclusivity: Girlfriend Collective High Rise Pocket Legging

Not only does Girlfriend Collective boast one of the most inclusive size ranges for an athletic wear company (XXS to 6XL), but their products are ethically made with recyclable materials. The High-Rise Pocket Legging is made from a robust, buttery soft fabric made from recycled water bottles and features a high-rise compression waist that moves with your body while preventing the material from slipping down. (This is referred to as "squat proof" in the athletic world.) There are actually two deep pockets on this legging—one on the outer portion of both legs — and it comes in five colors. Several of the Insider Reviews team members also swear by these. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Athleta

Great for zippered pockets: Athleta Rainier Tight

Athleta tights come size inclusive and come for regular, tall, and petite body types. This pair in particular is made from recyclable materials and are made to endure high-intensity workouts in extreme weather conditions.

I bought a pair of Athleta's Rainier leggings about a year and a half ago. I wanted a pair of leggings with zippered pockets so I could put my keys in them when I went out for runs, and these fit the bill perfectly. There are two pockets — one on either side — and they are large enough to fit my iPhone 11 Pro when I choose to bring it with me. The pockets zip up securely, so nothing falls out while I'm running or exercising.

The zippers are of good quality and have not degraded over time as so many small zippers do. I also appreciate the soft, sweat-wicking fabric of the leggings themselves and how comfortably they fit. As a shorter, 5-foot-2-inch person, this 7/8 length is actually just normal on me. — Malarie Gokey, Insider Reviews Director of Editorial Training

Fabletics

Great for adding a little flair to your outfit: Fabletics Mila High-Waisted Pocket Legging

Fabletics is known for being a subscription athleticwear brand, but you can also buy its products without a membership. They're known for their fun designs, which often feature prints or color blocking, cool mesh panels, and other flair details. The Mila High-Waisted Pocket Legging comes in solid colors with mesh panels on the calves, which add a little bit of flair to your outfit. You can also get them in a few different prints. There's a mesh side pocket on one leg that is large enough to fit your smartphone. The leggings are soft, comfortable, supportive, and easy to move in. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Amazon

Great for the budget-conscious: Amazon Core 10 High Waist Workout Legging with Pockets

Amazon's popular athletic apparel line, Core 10, offers a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes. Their High Waist Workout Leggings with Pockets are made with 85% polyester and 15% spandex, making them both durable and stretchy. They feature two deep drop-in pockets on either leg and come in ruby, navy, black, and a snazzy brushstroke pattern. These pairs aren't as high quality as some of the other leggings on this list, but for under $30, it's a great bargain. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Athleta

Great for active outdoor adventures: Athleta Rainier Tight

Available in six sizes and four colors, the Athleta Rainier Tight is a full-length legging made for medium and high-impact workouts in cold climates. This legging has two pockets, including a concealed zip pocket on one side and a covert drop-in pocket on the back. Both are big enough for your smartphone. I like that the plush SuperSonic fabric is durable and has a brushed interior for a softer, more comfortable feel. The reflective details make it particularly ideal for outdoor wear, especially if you're an early morning or evening jogger and want to make yourself more visible to cars. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Everlane

Great for warm weather or all-day wear: Everlane The Perform Leggings

I've been testing the Everlane The Perform Leggings for a while now, and they've slowly become one of my favorite lightweight pairs to pull on during the day. One major win is the high waist, which boasts a sneaky hidden inner pocket on the left hip. Unlike most legging pockets, this one is surprisingly roomy and sturdy. I'm not a runner any more thanks to a pair of bad knees, but the pocket has allowed me to hold my phone, keys, and a couple of credit cards right on my hip when I go on walks.

No matter what I've got in there, the waistband doesn't roll down, and the leggings are still comfortable to wear, even with my keys and a phone slipped inside of the pocket. I appreciate that it's on my waist and not my thigh because it means my belongings are closer to me and a little more secure. — Maria Del Russo, former style and beauty guides editor

OROS

Great for keeping warm: OROS Delta Tight

OROS is an outdoor apparel brand that specializes in making lightweight, ultra-warm outerwear ideal for outdoor exercise and adventure. They utilize NASA's aerogel technology, which you'll also find on the Delta Tight . When you first slip these leggings on, you'll notice something different right away: the semi-thick Solarcore wraps placed around your calves and hips. These not only maximize mobility but also provide extra warmth.

When I first wore these, I worried the patches might add extra bulk or look odd, but they're not noticeable to others. The pocket is located on the back of the waistband and is small, but still roomy enough for your ID and credit card. The pocket also has a little flap over it to keep your items in place. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Superfit Hero

Great for yoga: Superfit Hero Superhold Pocket Leggings

Superfit Hero also has a wide range of sizes (XS to 5XL) and prides itself on ethically made activewear. Their pocket legging features a thick material that's still super easy to move around in — I've done more than a few HIIT workouts in these and haven't felt constricted. The side pocket is both deep and wide. One of my favorite features is the high, supportive waistband, which creates nice support and prevents the fabric from slipping down no matter how deep I go into downward dog. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Fabletics

Great for pregnancy: Fabletics High-Waisted PureLuxe Maternity 7/8

Finding a pair of leggings that accommodate a growing baby bump requires a bit of searching, especially when so many leggings are made of compression fabric. This pair from Fabletics was made specifically for pregnancy. It features a buttery soft fabric and a "barely there" feel that allows for an easier range of motion while still supporting your belly. It's also moisture-wicking, chafe-resistant, and has both a hidden back pocket and a side pocket. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Perspective Fitwear

Great for breathability: Perspective Classic Legging 7/8

Perspective Leggings have a range of features from pockets for safekeeping your belongings to UV 50+ Protection. The feature that sets them apart from other leggings on the market is its FIR Technology which is a fabric that works to enhance muscle recovery and overall performance.

Every single pair of leggings from Perspective Fitwear has a pocket, the majority of which are the brand's signature waistband pocket located at the back. It's pretty roomy for a back pocket and has a snug overlay that keeps everything in place. Thanks to the shorter length and breathable fabric the Classic 7/8 Leggings are especially ideal for keeping cool. They're particularly great for the outdoors since they also boast SPF 50+ protection. — Wendy Rose Gould, Insider Reviews freelance writer

Halara

Great for Athleisure: Halara Cloudful Crossover Pocket Plain Leggings

I think we've all been guilty of wearing the same pair of black leggings for a little too long at one point in our lives. That's why I opted for the Halara leggings that wound up replacing my usual go-to's. They have a crossover design that sets them apart from the usual high-waisted pair plus two pockets for my chapstick, keys, and phone. Halara's signature breathable and compressing Cloudful Fabric is also what I believe is keeping them from fading in the wash. Even though they're great for yoga and going for walks, I find myself reaching for them for coffee stops and running errands. You can read my review on the leggings here to see how I style them along with other Halara athleisure finds. — Kayla Bickham, Insider Reviews style and beauty fellow