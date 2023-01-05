ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

A TikTok video captured an inmate fleeing from police after allegedly escaping a van in Texas

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2etr_0k4y6Ku100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCkch_0k4y6Ku100
A TikToker filmed an inmate escaping in Tyler, Texas.

Screenshot/TikTok - theyenvyjanae

  • A person filming happened to capture an inmate fleeing from police in Tyler, Texas.
  • The escape happened at a light as the man was being transported between facilities, KLTV reported.
  • The TikToker's video has garnered almost three million views in a couple of days.

A TikTok video captured an inmate in Smith County, Texas fleeing after escaping from police, before he was later re-detained by authorities.

The inmate escaped from a police transport van at a red light in Tyler, Texas as he was being driven between facilities, according to the local ABC and Telemundo affiliate KLTV . Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith identified the man as Timothy Chappelle, who he said was initially arrested on two charges of burglary. Chappelle now faces an additional charge for escaping detainment.

By pure happenchance, the escape was all captured live and posted to social media. A TikTok video uploaded earlier this week by user @theyenvyjenae showed Chappelle running past an AutoZone and pawn shop down the road while women could be heard screaming in the background. He ended up climbing over a fence, while someone who appeared to be a police officer chased after him.

"He said 'not today,'" a woman joked during the video, which has amassed almost three million views and 316,000 likes.

Later in the video, the TikToker showed what appeared to be the Sheriff Smith County van that the inmate escaped from — its window was clearly tampered with.

"He lost the inmate, y'all," a woman behind the camera said as the police officer walked back to the van, while others asked where his backup was.

The TikTok creator posted a follow-up video that featured additional footage which appeared to show Chappelle being re-arrested by police in front of a house.

Smith said the incident occurred because of "poor upfitting" of the vehicle, KLTV reported.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again

A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor

An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
LEE COUNTY, FL
People

Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance

Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
CORNELIUS, NC
People

Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
CELINA, TN
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
New York Post

Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops

A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
CHARLESTON, SC
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
The Independent

Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him

Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

735K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy