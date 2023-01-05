ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Fourth-Most Votes Among Western Conference Guards for All-Star Game

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tE9WW_0k4y6J1I00

Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might finally see a highly-coveted All-Star appearance this season.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the fourth-most votes among Western Conference guards in the first fan returns of All-Star voting on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander received 911,774 votes, trailing only Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, SGA trails Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown among guards.

Los Angeles forward Lebron James and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant were the top two vote-getters with over 3 million.

Gilgeous-Alexander is amidst a breakout year, averaging 30.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in 34 games this season. He’s shooting 47.7 percent from the field this season and just under 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth overall in total points, seventh in total steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqQV5_0k4y6J1I00

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year guard is sure to see his first All-Star appearance this season, the only question remaining is if he’ll be a starter. Two guards, two forwards and one center will be selected to be All-Star starters.

The fan voting isn’t the end-all be-all, however. Fan votes account for 50 percent of All-Star voting. Players and media account for 25 percent of the vote total each.

Oklahoma City’s last All-Star appearance was Chris Paul in the 2019-20 season. Before that, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kevin Durant made up a long string of appearance dating back to the early 2010’s.

The All-Star game is slated to be played on Feb. 19.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Thunder

How Jalen Williams' Rookie Season Compares to Former OKC Thunder Guards

When Oklahoma City selected Jalen Williams with the 12th overall pick in 2022, many fans and analysts looked at the pick as a reach, wondering why OKC would take a player from a WCC school not named Gonzaga in the lottery. Williams has answered these questions as a rookie, showcasing his ball handling, playmaking, versatility on defense and ability to finish above the rim.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Take Down Shorthanded Mavericks in OKC

Missing superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t overcome Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on Sunday night, falling 120-109. The win moves OKC to 18-22 on the season. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the team’s leading scorer, tallying 33 points to go along with five rebounds, five...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
865
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy