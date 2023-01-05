Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Fourth-Most Votes Among Western Conference Guards for All-Star Game

Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might finally see a highly-coveted All-Star appearance this season.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the fourth-most votes among Western Conference guards in the first fan returns of All-Star voting on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander received 911,774 votes, trailing only Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, SGA trails Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown among guards.

Los Angeles forward Lebron James and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant were the top two vote-getters with over 3 million.

Gilgeous-Alexander is amidst a breakout year, averaging 30.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in 34 games this season. He’s shooting 47.7 percent from the field this season and just under 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth overall in total points, seventh in total steals.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year guard is sure to see his first All-Star appearance this season, the only question remaining is if he’ll be a starter. Two guards, two forwards and one center will be selected to be All-Star starters.

The fan voting isn’t the end-all be-all, however. Fan votes account for 50 percent of All-Star voting. Players and media account for 25 percent of the vote total each.

Oklahoma City’s last All-Star appearance was Chris Paul in the 2019-20 season. Before that, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kevin Durant made up a long string of appearance dating back to the early 2010’s.

The All-Star game is slated to be played on Feb. 19.

