Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tanimbar Islands region, Indonesia

A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.6 hit the Tanimbar Islands region, Indonesia at 17:47 UTC on January 9, 2023 (00:47 LT on January 10). The agency is reporting a depth of 105.1 km (65.3 miles). EMSC reports M7.6 at a depth of 100 km (62 miles), BMKG M7.5 at a depth of 130 km (81 miles).
Eruption at Marapi volcano forces evacuation of 164 climbers, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano started erupting at around 23:00 UTC on January 6, 2023, resulting in a column of thick gray ash rising about 300 m (960 feet) above the peak or around 3.2 km (10 200 feet) a.s.l. The Aviation Color Code was raised to Orange. The Alert Level is at Level II (WASPADA) since August 3, 2011.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
watchers.news

Eruption resumes at Kilauea volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Hawaii

The eruption at Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii resumed at approximately 02:34 UTC on January 6, 2023, after nearly a month of pause. At approximately 16:34 HST on January 5, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) detected a glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

