Cloudy Week Ahead: Rain and snow in the forecast for Newport
The weather forecast for Newport for the week ahead is looking mostly cloudy with chances of rain and snow throughout the week. On Monday, there is a chance of rain and snow before 9am, followed by a chance of rain between 9am and 2pm. Patchy fog is also expected between 10am and noon. The rest of the day will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high of around 40 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 9
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read. 🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread. 🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe...
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on January 23. The new rail-bus transit center, located in Pawtucket and Central Falls, will provide commuters with the ability to easily switch between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses.
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court. 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court. For more events...
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett
With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
Brantley scores 28, La Salle beats Rhode Island 77-75 in OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley scored 29 points and Jhamir Brickus added five in the overtime as La Salle knocked off Rhode Island 77-75 on Saturday. Brantley also contributed eight rebounds for the Explorers (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Brickus scored 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Fousseyni Drame recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field.
Obituary: Rosemary Rolando
Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.
Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread
A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer, will offer a casual, urban atmosphere with two distinct dining experiences. The first experience...
Gerry Goldstein: In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card
News outlets recently noted the death in prison of one-time Patriarca Family crime boss Francis Salemme, better known in La Cosa Nostra circles as “Cadillac Frank.”. One might think the nickname derived from a love of those high-end cars, but urban legend says otherwise, asserting that when he once worked at a Boston auto body shop he specialized in getting damaged Cadillacs back on the road.
