New York ranks 3rd best state to raise a family
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by WalletHub, New York is 2023’s third best state to raise a family. In 2022, New York ranked second overall. To determine the best states to raise a family in 2022, WalletHub looked at family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics across all states. Each of these metrics were ranked out of 50 and each state was given an overall score out of 100 points.
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place. Senate Bill 43, sponsored by Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield and Rep. Mary Bentley, adds “drag performance” to the...
Oneida Lake tackle shop not too worried about lack of snow and ice
TOWN OF LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Out on Lewis Point of Oneida Lake, there’s not a fisher to be found. Up the road at Lakeside Outfitters, the conversation is dominated by the unusual winter. The customers the store does have are stocking up to drive north, where the...
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
The Daily Pledge – Avery from McGraw
NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
Historic struggle to get flakes to fly across CNY in 2023
Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?. Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the...
More rain late this week, but snow to start weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a winter hiatus since shortly after Christmas, winter is going to try to make a return to Central New York and parts of the Northeast by the middle of January. Confidence is growing for more rain than snow late this week. A big part of...
