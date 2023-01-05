ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by WalletHub, New York is 2023’s third best state to raise a family. In 2022, New York ranked second overall. To determine the best states to raise a family in 2022, WalletHub looked at family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics across all states. Each of these metrics were ranked out of 50 and each state was given an overall score out of 100 points.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO