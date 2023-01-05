Read full article on original website
Oscar-Winning Film Editor, Mike Hill, Dies at 73Richard SchertzerOmaha, NE
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
KETV.com
Crews struggle to get water to house fire north of Omaha on Monday
A house fire in the Ponca Hills area Monday proved difficult for fire crews. They were called to a home near 32nd Avenue and Shongaska Road around 11 a.m. The fire was extinguished quickly, but it took a lot of effort to get water up to the fight. "There are...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
KETV.com
Durham Museum begins restoration of historic art deco ceilings
OMAHA, Neb. — You'll see some scaffolding up the next time you make a visit to Omaha's Durham Museum. It's the second phase of the $1.6 million project to restore the former train station's art deco ceilings. The work is expected to take four to five weeks in the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
KETV.com
'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers
OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
KETV.com
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening
Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
KETV.com
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning convenient store robbery
The Omaha Police are investigating an overnight convenient store robbery that occurred at a Casey's located on North 132nd Street.
KETV.com
'Makes me take it serious': Driving school educates high school students on roadway risks
OMAHA, Neb. — 2022 was a deadly year on Nebraska roads with traffic fatalities hitting a 15-year high. And driving instructors want to make sure your teenagers know the risks when getting behind the wheel. The owner of the Cornhusker Driving School says throughout the years, he's noticed that...
Omaha Police investigating felony assault late Saturday night
The Omaha Police are investigating a felony assault that injured one person, Saturday night. Omaha Police responded to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital around 11 p.m.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Works dealing with influx of pothole service requests
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents are encouraged to report potholes to the city's Public Works department, the same place they can file damage claims. Drivers who hit a pothole and end up with vehicle damage can get in touch with the city clerk or Public Works to report the claim. It's a process that comes back around to the Public Works department.
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
kfornow.com
High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries
Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
