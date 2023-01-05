ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, IA

Roland-Story school board plans to hold special election for vacant board position

By Elias Johnson
WHO 13
 4 days ago

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Roland-Story Community School District plans to hold a special election to fill a vacant school board position.

On December 10, board member Jasmine Goeders resigned effective immediately citing concerns over years of experiences as a board member following the district’s handling of the Kade Blume assault case .

On December 12 superintendent Matt Patton informed the community the board planed to fill the vacancy for the remaining term left by Goeders.

Since then, a petition has been gathering signatures to request a special election to determine the next school board member.

“A valid petition of qualified voters was submitted by the required deadline requesting a special election. It is on the agenda for the regular January board meeting to pass a resolution that will set this special election for February 14, 2023,” Patton said.

The board plans to pass the resolution for a special election at the next scheduled board meeting January 10.

