The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31.
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Porterville Recorder
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
Porterville Recorder
Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
Porterville Recorder
Falcons' Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons' future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons' second-year coach, confidence that this year's 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
TCU disappoints in title game
TCU got walloped by Georgia in the national title game Monday night 65-7 — the biggest blowout in championship game history.Why it matters: TCU overcame preseason underdog status to star on the national stage, calling attention to both the school and its home city.Visit Fort Worth bought a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times promoting the city. Courtesy of Visit Fort WorthThe big picture: Georgia was heavily favored going into the game and TCU looked outmatched from the start. TCU's quarterback, Heisman Trophy runner up Max Duggan, finished the game with only 152 yards passing and a stunning -38...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Porterville Recorder
Allen: Saints 'not as far off as maybe some might think.'
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — During a time of transition, the New Orleans Saints looked like a franchise trying to figure out some things. They were competitive throughout Dennis Allen's first season as head coach. But a series of failures at crucial moments cost them victories in a handful of tight games when winning just twice more could have put them in the playoffs.
Porterville Recorder
Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. The 73-year-old Pees is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore […]
‘You can be nervous later’: McMurry athletic trainer speaks on importance of preparation after Damar Hamlin collapse
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No matter the sport, spectators keep a close eye on the action. Down on the sideline, it’s athletic trainers like McMurry’s Case Harvey who are watching as well, but their focus is a bit more attuned to the players than the game – watching closely in case they’re needed. Harvey is […]
Lakers' five-game winning streak ends with loss to the Nuggets
Denver's Nikola Jokic has a triple-double while Jamal Murray scores 34 points in the Nuggets' victory over the short-handed Lakers on Monday night.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0
Buffalo000—0 First Period_1, Philadelphia, MacEwen 4 (Deslauriers, Brown), 2:04. 2, Philadelphia, Farabee 9 (Konecny, Sanheim), 13:31. 3, Philadelphia, Cates 5 (Farabee, Konecny), 14:58. Penalties_Krebs, BUF (Tripping), 7:04. Second Period_None. Penalties_Samuelsson, BUF (Hooking), 0:57. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Allison 5 (Hayes), 1:56. Penalties_Clague, BUF (Slashing), 7:24; Dahlin, BUF (Roughing), 13:30; Konecny,...
