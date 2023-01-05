Read full article on original website
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Milder temperatures Monday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. After a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs into the mid 40s, we’ll see more fog form overnight, but with milder overnight lows freezing fog shouldn’t be much of. an issue. Tuesday...
Gov. Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois governor
Fog develops overnight
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Snow showers will be likely in our southernmost counties through midnight, but accumulations will be very light and for 95% of the area will be a non factor. All that being said, fog/freezing fog will make things difficult in our area tonight and tomorrow morning. You will want to check road conditions before you head out on Sunday morning. Overall the weather pattern will be quiet over the next several days allowing for a slow warm up which will eventually lead to a modest warm up. Yes, temps will average above normal this week, but don’t expect 70s. Average highs this time of year are in the low 30s, coldest throughout the year, but we will be in the 40s melting any lingering snowpack.
Boundary changes lead to changes for students in DCSD
Expo Center presents bald eagle days
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For decades, the QCCA Expo Center in Illinois has hosted one of the largest conservation events in the Quad Cities area, and this weekend they’ve continued on this legacy. Bald Eagle Days are back in the Quad Cities. This three-day event is meant to...
State of the City
