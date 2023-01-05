ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Employee stabbed at Barnes & Noble in Boulder

By Lanie Lee Cook, Evan Kruegel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police responded to a stabbing Thursday at a Barnes & Noble store in Boulder.

A store employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boulder Police Department. Police responded within one minute and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

“There was a confrontation between the suspect and a store employee,” the department tweeted.

Suspect in Idaho murders drove through Colorado

Boulder police first released information about the incident at 3:40 p.m. The location is near 30th and Pearl streets.

“We don’t believe there’s an immediate threat to the public but please avoid the area if you can,” the police department tweeted.

Police closed off a large area outside the store in the parking lot, but customers say the store remained open. Donna Marek said it was not the first time she’s seen police there, but she was surprised to hear what happened.

“That is extreme for that to happen,” Marek said. “It’s a quiet place. People love books and they come here for that reason.”

Scott Matthew James said he’s worried about the worker’s condition after seeing them leave in an ambulance.

“The workers here are really nice, they really are,” he said. “I mean, I’m homeless as heck, I sleep on the streets, and they allow me to stay in here a lot and do what I do every day. And I’m grateful for that. It’s just sad to hear that humanity has gotten that bad.”

The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

