Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview

The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday. Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on...
Tri-City Herald

Dennis Allen Expects to be Back as Saints Coach

Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.
Tri-City Herald

Raheem Morris Gets Broncos Job Call; Can Rams Keep Coach?

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris enters the offseason as one of the hottest names in the coaching industry. And with multiple teams electing to part ways with their current head coaches, it was only a matter of time before Morris began to be requested for interviews. On Monday,...
Tri-City Herald

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At...
Tri-City Herald

NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings

Imagine you’re hiring a top executive for a Fortune 500 company, and you’re competing with other top executives for candidates. Over the years, there’s been a lot of turnover in the industry, and a small number of companies have had success pulling from a particular pool of candidates. Other companies have tried to mine the same pool to varying degrees of success to the point where the pool ran dry.
Tri-City Herald

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
