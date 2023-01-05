Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Tri-City Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Tri-City Herald
After so many 1-year deals, Geno Smith may seek free agency he’s earned. Seahawks will...?
Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks’ season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers. “He reminded us when we were in the huddle ‘Hey, just calm down. It’s just...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview
The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday. Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on...
Tri-City Herald
Dennis Allen Expects to be Back as Saints Coach
Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.
Tri-City Herald
Raheem Morris Gets Broncos Job Call; Can Rams Keep Coach?
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris enters the offseason as one of the hottest names in the coaching industry. And with multiple teams electing to part ways with their current head coaches, it was only a matter of time before Morris began to be requested for interviews. On Monday,...
Tri-City Herald
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Imagine you’re hiring a top executive for a Fortune 500 company, and you’re competing with other top executives for candidates. Over the years, there’s been a lot of turnover in the industry, and a small number of companies have had success pulling from a particular pool of candidates. Other companies have tried to mine the same pool to varying degrees of success to the point where the pool ran dry.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Request Permission to Interview Brian Flores for Defensive Coordinator Position
The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to request Brian Flores, linebackers coach and special assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Schefter of ESPN is the first to report the story. Flores is the second interview request the Browns have sent out. The first was Jerod Mayo, the inside linebackers coach...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals’ Boyd Avoids Injury Scare, Returns After Being Evaluated For Concussion
CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced Tyler Boyd is being tested for a concussion and is questionable to return to the game against Baltimore. Boyd suffered the injury late in the second quarter while Cincinnati led 17-0 and amassed a team-leading 3 catches for 42 yards. The Bengals and Ravens...
Georgia routs TCU in college football title game at SoFi Stadium
Stetson Bennett threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Georgia routed TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff title game Monday evening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Bulldogs (15-0) scored on all six of their first half-possessions to build a 38-7 halftime lead en route...
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?
It was “Dallas Week” and “Sonny Jurgensen Day” and it was one last look at the 2022 Washington Commanders …. Oh, and it was a resounding win over the hated Cowboys. An NFL owner no-showing his team's final game of the season is … unusual.
Tri-City Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
