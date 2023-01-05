Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 arrested in shooting outside of Oak Park High School; 2 schools to be closed Monday
OAK PARK, Mich. – The Oak Park school district announced Saturday that four individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting that took place outside of Oak Park High School on Friday. In response to the shooting, classes are canceled for students at Oak Park High School and NOVA...
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified
OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night. According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
candgnews.com
Police: Officer arrested same man twice for crack possession
HAZEL PARK — A Hazel Park man who was caught in possession of crack cocaine in November is facing double the charges after allegedly being caught with the substance again in December, leading to a consolidated case in the new year. Robert Preston, 50, was charged in Hazel Park...
