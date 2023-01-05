Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
President of Northern Light Acadia Hospital leaving
BANGOR– The President of Northern Light Acadia Hospital and Senior Vice President of Northern Light Health will be stepping down. Scott Oxley has been with Northern Light Health for 30 years. He will become the President of the Galen Cole Family Foundation. Oxley is stepping down on May first.
mainepublic.org
Some of the 29,000 Mainers with Alzheimer's disease could soon have a new treatment option
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Cliff Singer, director of geriatrics at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, says study results for Leqembi are much more promising than the results of a similar controversial drug, aducanumab, approved in 2021. He says what...
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Temporary Overnight Warming Center Opens in Ellsworth
In response to the rapidly expanding regional crisis, Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health organization serving Hancock and Washington counties, convened a broad coalition of municipal agencies, community-serving organizations, local leaders and community members, and key collaborative partners at the state and regional levels. A temporary overnight warming center was identified as a high-priority need to serve our communities during the coldest months of the year, and the partners moved quickly to make this need a reality.
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
Police warn mainers of donation scam
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam asking Mainers for money to go towards a police association. The scam consists of someone calling people and asking them to donate to the National Police and Troopers Association, according to a post on the Hancock County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook Page.
foxbangor.com
School committee rejects book rating proposal
HERMON — Monday the Hermon School District Committee rejected a proposed book rating system. Parents have been divided on whether students should have access to some books in the school’s library which some say contain explicit content. A local group of Hermon parents have worked collectively for months...
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
Beauty Supply Store To Open Second Shop Outside Of Bangor Mall On Stillwater
Good news for those who love to smell and feel good; Bangor's getting another Bath & Body Works store. This will be the second Bath & Body Works store in Bangor for the company. The original store has been located inside the Bangor Mall for years. The new shop will...
2 Earthquakes in as Many Days WNW of Millinocket
The first two earthquakes in Maine in 2023 have occurred on January 6 and 7 West-Northwest of Millinocket. The first registering 1.8 on the Richter Scale occurred on Friday, January 6 at 4:16 a.m., according to data from the United States Geological Survey. Then yesterday, there was another, registering 1.6...
Bangor Only Has 3 Of The Top 10 Best Sandwich Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this Top 10 list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
foxbangor.com
Hermon Offers Pine Church Monthly Lease
ORONO — A congregation has been offered a new home by a local high school but with a stipulation. The Hermon school committee has offered pines church to use Hermon high school’s auditorium for its weekly church services. However, Matthew Gioia, the lead pastor of the church, says...
foxbangor.com
Bangor police advise safe winter driving practices
BANGOR — With the arrival of winter weather, officials remind drivers about the importance of safety on the road. Although Bangor’s snowfall this season has been irregular, officials say that motorists should use caution when there is any amount of snow or ice on the roadways. According to...
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
Maine Inmate Died From a Potential Drug Overdose Tuesday Night
According to a report from WGME 13, an inmate at a Maine correctional facility has passed away. Channel 13 is reporting that an inmate being housed at the Penobscot County Jail died on Tuesday night from what officials believe was likely a drug overdose. The report indicates that officers at the jail were alerted to a problem at about 8:20 on Tuesday evening.
Comments / 0