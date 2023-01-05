Read full article on original website
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors
Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension
Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him. Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will […] The post Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio
With their fourth championship in eight years last season, the Golden State Warriors extended their dynastic run with yet another successful campaign. But every fan knows that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson as a trio won’t rule over the NBA forever. Team owner Joe Lacob is acutely aware of that fact. In an […] The post Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Pistons must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson ejected in Jazz vs. Grizzlies, squares up to throw them ‘bows’
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.
Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, NBA stars react to Georgia football’s blowout of TCU
Georgia football gave TCU football a historic beating in the national championship game, and sure enough, the whole sports world couldn’t believe it. Even NBA stars like Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and many others couldn’t help but be in shock over what happened. The Bulldogs led from start...
RUMOR: Lakers superstar LeBron James linked to sensational offseason trade to Warriors
LeBron James has been doing it all for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In fact, this has pretty much been the case for him for the past couple of years as LA continues to struggle to build a formidable roster around him. At this point, it’s hard not to ask when enough will be enough for LeBron — especially since he’s now in the twilight of his illustrious career.
RUMOR: Mavs’ facing major roadblock in Bojan Bogdanovic trade pursuit
We’re now just a month away from the February trade deadline, which means that the rumor mill is going to be heating up considerably in the coming weeks. Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a move away from Detroit for pretty much the whole season, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 33-year-old ends up with a different team after February 9th.
Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan relationship gets ‘strained’ update amid Bulls’ hot streak
The Chicago Bulls enter Monday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics having won three in a row, giving them some much-needed life after reports of tension between star players and the head coach seemingly left the team dead in the water before Christmas. Chicago is 19-21 following a trio of impressive victories over the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, the closest its been to .500 since late November.
RUMOR: Mavs’ outlook on potential Tim Hardaway Jr. trade amid Cavs links, revealed
The Dallas Mavericks could be looking to shake things up within their roster as the February trade deadline draws closer. One man that could be on his way out is Tim Hardaway Jr., with the Cleveland Cavaliers linked to a potential swoop for the 6-foot-5 shooting guard. NBA insider Marc Stein is now reporting that […] The post RUMOR: Mavs’ outlook on potential Tim Hardaway Jr. trade amid Cavs links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s blunt reaction to unending Bulls trade rumors
Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency
The Portland Trail Blazers have definitely benefited from the arrival of Jerami Grant, who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. And while he’s yet to make a definitive decision on his future, the 28-year-old evidently loves being in Portland and sounds like he’d love to stay long-term. Via The Athletic: “I ain’t really […] The post Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks have definitely played at a much better level this season than they did for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, and it’s thanks in large part to the addition of Jalen Brunson. And on Monday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Brunson proved himself worth every penny of the […] The post Jalen Brunson sounds off on ‘terrible’ 4th quarter amid career-high 44-point night in Knicks’ loss vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) visit the Denver Nuggets (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. Los Angeles has won five straight games to bump them into 11th place in the Western Conference....
