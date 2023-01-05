ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAPPY 100 YEARS RUTH GARDENHIRE!

Ruth Gardenhire from Howe, Monroe Springhill area, turned 100 years old, she was born January 5, 1923. The community rallied together to celebrate her 100 years of life at Springhill Baptist Church on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. Ruth, a wife, a mother, and artist, reminisced with family and friends, telling...
MONROE, OK

