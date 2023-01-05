Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Bylas man sentenced to 293 months for second-degree murder
PHOENIX — Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced Dec. 19, 2022, by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan to 293 months in prison. Tona pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder. On Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Tona argued with the adult...
Comments / 1