Read full article on original website
Related
Skrillex Enlists Fred Again.. and Flowdan for New Song “Rumble”: Listen
Skrillex has returned with a brand new collaborative single: “Rumble” features British producer Fred Again.. and grime MC and producer Flowdan. The track marks Skrillex’s first release as lead artist since 2021. Check out “Rumble” below. The single arrives days after Skrillex seemed to tease...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Thom Bell, Producer and “Sound of Philadelphia” Architect, Dies at 79
Thom Bell, the legendary producer who revolutionized Philly Soul in the 1960s and ’70s, has died, Rolling Stone and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Bell co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside songwriter Leon Huff and producer Kenny Gamble, who were known as the Mighty Three. Together, they founded Philadelphia International and crafted some of the most beloved records of the era. Some of Bell’s most renowned works include “La-La Means I Love You” by the Delfonics, “Backstabber” by the O’Jays, “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John, and “Rubberband Man” by the Spinners. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 79 years old.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: MIKE, Weezer, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, and EPs from MIKE, Weezer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Sauce Walka. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, The New York Times and Rolling Stone report. He faces more than 20 years in prison for felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs
Mac DeMarco has announced a new album of instrumentals recorded on a 2022 road trip. He made Five Easy Hot Dogs during a jaunt from his Los Angeles hometown to a cabin in Utah, which he conceived as “kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and [he’d] just be burning money.” The song titles correspond to the cities where they were made, and it arrives on January 20, with vinyl editions following on May 12. Check out the tracklist below.
Watch CEO Trayle’s New Video for “Alter Ego 2”
Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared another new music video, this time for his HH5 cut “Alter Ego 2.” In the clip, the rapper sits across the table from an alternate version of himself as he endures a mental tug-of-war about which direction he should steer his life: better his life through music, or return to hustling in the streets. It’s directed by AZae Production. Watch the video below.
David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Cover David Bowie at New Year’s Celebration: Watch
Miley Cyrus hosted the NBC holiday special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party last night (December 31), which found her performing alongside a cast of famous friends. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform a series of songs as duets, and she also was joined by David Byrne.
Mariah the Scientist Shares New Song “Christmas in Toronto”: Listen
Mariah the Scientist has gotten into the holiday spirit with the new song “Christmas in Toronto.” It follows her October single “Bout Mine.” Listen to the new track below. Mariah the Scientist released her latest full-length, Ry Ry World, last year. She followed the project with...
Foo Fighters to Return “Soon” Without Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have released a statement confirming that the band will continue without their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. The statement posted to the band’s Twitter account read: “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” Check out the full statement here.
Frankie Rose Announces First Album in 6 Years, Shares Song: Listen
Frankie Rose—who previously played in Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls, and Crystal Stilts—has announced her first solo album in six years. Love as Projection is out March 10 via Slumberland. Today, Rose has released lead single “Anything,” which you can check out below. Scroll down to view the tracklist.
03 Greedo Surprise Releases New Mixtape Free 03: Listen
Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo has surprise-released his new mixtape, Free 03. The 15-song project includes guest appearances from the late Drakeo the Ruler (“No Free Features”), OhGeesy (“I Can’t Control Myself”), BlueBucksClan (“Pourin”), and KenTheMan (“Drop Down”). The record was produced entirely by Mike Free. Listen to Free 03 below.
All the Best Kiss-Offs, Jokes, and Wisdom on SZA’s SOS
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed SZA’s SOS last month, stops by to chat about how the album should strike fear in unworthy exes worldwide, and much more.
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of the Whispers, Dies at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the long-running R&B group the Whispers, has died, ABC 7 reports. Harmon’s family confirmed the news in a statement to ABC 7, saying that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday (January 5) at his Los Angeles home. He was 79 years old.
The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022)
Some live albums arrive in the thick of a band’s imperial phase and feel like a victory lap. Others are transparent cash-ins (you know who you are). The best ones serve as historic artifacts, commemorating a gig of rare significance: a star-studded farewell concert, say, or an extraordinary songwriter exorcising private grief in a public forum.
The Smile Perform “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR Music: Watch
The Smile stopped by the NPR office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” The group performed songs from its debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention: “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting on the Surface.” Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner were joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance. Watch below.
Listen to Nippa’s “Not a Statistic”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. North London’s Nippa grew up on a steady diet of grime (JME, P Money) and soul (Maxwell, Craig David, and Musiq Soulchild), which is evident when you hear his compact small catalog. Like all singer-rapper hybrids, he begs some comparison to Drake, but the connection doesn’t feel exactly right considering that his melodies come first and the rap touches second. Much of “Not a Statistic,” for example, is carried by Nippa jumping from low-stakes croons to all out wails, a move that a less confident singer would probably avoid. I do wish the song was longer: the drums in Show N Prove’s soothing instrumental don’t drop until the 1:20 mark, and then 20 seconds later it’s over. Nippa squeezes a lot into the runtime, though. The tone shifts drastically from fatalistic to celebratory and it works. The song is not easily defined, but that’s what makes it exciting.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0