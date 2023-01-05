ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thom Bell, Producer and “Sound of Philadelphia” Architect, Dies at 79

Thom Bell, the legendary producer who revolutionized Philly Soul in the 1960s and ’70s, has died, Rolling Stone and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Bell co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside songwriter Leon Huff and producer Kenny Gamble, who were known as the Mighty Three. Together, they founded Philadelphia International and crafted some of the most beloved records of the era. Some of Bell’s most renowned works include “La-La Means I Love You” by the Delfonics, “Backstabber” by the O’Jays, “Mama Can’t Buy You Love” by Elton John, and “Rubberband Man” by the Spinners. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 79 years old.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: MIKE, Weezer, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, and EPs from MIKE, Weezer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Sauce Walka. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, The New York Times and Rolling Stone report. He faces more than 20 years in prison for felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs

Mac DeMarco has announced a new album of instrumentals recorded on a 2022 road trip. He made Five Easy Hot Dogs during a jaunt from his Los Angeles hometown to a cabin in Utah, which he conceived as “kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and [he’d] just be burning money.” The song titles correspond to the cities where they were made, and it arrives on January 20, with vinyl editions following on May 12. Check out the tracklist below.
Watch CEO Trayle’s New Video for “Alter Ego 2”

Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared another new music video, this time for his HH5 cut “Alter Ego 2.” In the clip, the rapper sits across the table from an alternate version of himself as he endures a mental tug-of-war about which direction he should steer his life: better his life through music, or return to hustling in the streets. It’s directed by AZae Production. Watch the video below.
Foo Fighters to Return “Soon” Without Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have released a statement confirming that the band will continue without their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March at 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. The statement posted to the band’s Twitter account read: “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” Check out the full statement here.
Frankie Rose Announces First Album in 6 Years, Shares Song: Listen

Frankie Rose—who previously played in Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls, and Crystal Stilts—has announced her first solo album in six years. Love as Projection is out March 10 via Slumberland. Today, Rose has released lead single “Anything,” which you can check out below. Scroll down to view the tracklist.
03 Greedo Surprise Releases New Mixtape Free 03: Listen

Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo has surprise-released his new mixtape, Free 03. The 15-song project includes guest appearances from the late Drakeo the Ruler (“No Free Features”), OhGeesy (“I Can’t Control Myself”), BlueBucksClan (“Pourin”), and KenTheMan (“Drop Down”). The record was produced entirely by Mike Free. Listen to Free 03 below.
All the Best Kiss-Offs, Jokes, and Wisdom on SZA’s SOS

Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed SZA’s SOS last month, stops by to chat about how the album should strike fear in unworthy exes worldwide, and much more.
The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022)

Some live albums arrive in the thick of a band’s imperial phase and feel like a victory lap. Others are transparent cash-ins (you know who you are). The best ones serve as historic artifacts, commemorating a gig of rare significance: a star-studded farewell concert, say, or an extraordinary songwriter exorcising private grief in a public forum.
The Smile Perform “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR Music: Watch

The Smile stopped by the NPR office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” The group performed songs from its debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention: “Pana-vision,” “The Smoke,” and “Skrting on the Surface.” Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner were joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance. Watch below.
Listen to Nippa’s “Not a Statistic”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. North London’s Nippa grew up on a steady diet of grime (JME, P Money) and soul (Maxwell, Craig David, and Musiq Soulchild), which is evident when you hear his compact small catalog. Like all singer-rapper hybrids, he begs some comparison to Drake, but the connection doesn’t feel exactly right considering that his melodies come first and the rap touches second. Much of “Not a Statistic,” for example, is carried by Nippa jumping from low-stakes croons to all out wails, a move that a less confident singer would probably avoid. I do wish the song was longer: the drums in Show N Prove’s soothing instrumental don’t drop until the 1:20 mark, and then 20 seconds later it’s over. Nippa squeezes a lot into the runtime, though. The tone shifts drastically from fatalistic to celebratory and it works. The song is not easily defined, but that’s what makes it exciting.
