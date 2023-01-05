Sean McVay’s future is the biggest storyline in Hollywood at the moment, as the Los Angeles Rams head coach reportedly is uncertain about returning to the sidelines in 2023- and beyond. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has faced questions about his own future, was asked about McVay’s, and the effect it might have on his own. Stafford is unsure of McVay’s plans, but the Rams signal-caller made it clear that they won’t have an effect on his own plan, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO