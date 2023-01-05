Read full article on original website
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) visit the Denver Nuggets (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. Los Angeles has won five straight games to bump them into 11th place in the Western Conference....
Kliff Kingsbury could join Sean McVay with Rams
After being fired from the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly eyeing the Los Angeles Rams for his next opportunity. But if Kingsbury were to join the Rams, it’s all contingent on McVay remaining head coach. Kingsbury was fired from the Cardinals after serving as head coach for four seasons. The Cardinals went just 28-37-1 […] The post Kliff Kingsbury could join Sean McVay with Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James ruled out vs. Nuggets
Even without their second-best player, Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing solid basketball as of late — the team is riding a three-game winning streak. In the Lakers’ most recent game, a Saturday 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James starred, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. A date […] The post LeBron James ruled out vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers superstar LeBron James linked to sensational offseason trade to Warriors
LeBron James has been doing it all for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. In fact, this has pretty much been the case for him for the past couple of years as LA continues to struggle to build a formidable roster around him. At this point, it’s hard not to ask when enough will be enough for LeBron — especially since he’s now in the twilight of his illustrious career.
Luka Doncic’s official injury status for Mavs vs. Clippers, revealed
Luka Doncic continues to be bothered by a left ankle soreness, putting his availability for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in question. The Mavs star has been labeled questionable for the contest. He missed their previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday due to the same injury, but many thought that his absence was only to rest him since his ankle issue has been a recurring problem and because the match was the second game of a back-to-back.
Matthew Stafford breaks silence on Sean McVay, Rams speculation
Sean McVay’s future is the biggest storyline in Hollywood at the moment, as the Los Angeles Rams head coach reportedly is uncertain about returning to the sidelines in 2023- and beyond. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has faced questions about his own future, was asked about McVay’s, and the effect it might have on his own. Stafford is unsure of McVay’s plans, but the Rams signal-caller made it clear that they won’t have an effect on his own plan, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
3 Dodgers trade candidates amid luxury tax concerns
The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a quiet offseason as they look to stay under the luxury tax threshold. However, they will have to pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 million dollars despite designating the pitcher for assignment. As a result, they are currently just under the $233 million threshold with a mark of $232.9 million. A […] The post 3 Dodgers trade candidates amid luxury tax concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Dodgers can solve Diego Cartaya’s Freddie Freeman, Will Smith roadblock
The Los Angeles Dodgers feature an exciting farm system. 2022 top prospect Diego Cartaya, a catcher, has a high-ceiling without question. He could impact LA as soon as 2023. But the path to the big league roster will prove to be difficult for Diego Cartaya with Will Smith and Freddie Freeman presenting a roadblock. Smith […] The post How Dodgers can solve Diego Cartaya’s Freddie Freeman, Will Smith roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
