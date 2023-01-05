ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Very frustrating': Woman charged in 4-year-old's fentanyl overdose death

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney calls fentanyl overdoses a top priority. Don Kleine said there has been a 400% increase in overdose deaths locally. Known fentanyl overdose deaths in Douglas County surged from nine in 2019 to 40 in 2021, according to the Douglas County attorney. "It's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

What happens when...recovering from a house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster nationally every eight minutes. Most of those are house fires. "We tell people to leave immediately because you typically only have two minutes to get out of the house during a home fire," Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston Board of Education names next superintendent

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education named Jason Buckingham as the next superintendent. The board voted to hire Buckingham unanimously at their meeting Monday night. He currently serves as the assistant superintendent for business for the school district. During his 24 years with Ralston Public Schools, Buckingham has served as a teacher, coach and building principal. He's also worked for Omaha Public Schools.
RALSTON, NE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Durham Museum begins restoration of historic art deco ceilings

OMAHA, Neb. — You'll see some scaffolding up the next time you make a visit to Omaha's Durham Museum. It's the second phase of the $1.6 million project to restore the former train station's art deco ceilings. The work is expected to take four to five weeks in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New braille display technology available for visually impaired Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. — More Nebraskans who are visually impaired can get access to a key piece of technology for free, through the Nebraska Library Commission's Talking Book and Braille Service. A local nonprofit is teaching them how to use that technology, also free of charge. Outlook Enrichment provides free...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers

OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy