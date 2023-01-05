Read full article on original website
3 of 4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl bound over for trial
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Three of the four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were bound over for trial Monday in Douglas County court. Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19, are accused of killing Synthia Elliott on Nov. 30.
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
'Very frustrating': Woman charged in 4-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney calls fentanyl overdoses a top priority. Don Kleine said there has been a 400% increase in overdose deaths locally. Known fentanyl overdose deaths in Douglas County surged from nine in 2019 to 40 in 2021, according to the Douglas County attorney. "It's...
Council Bluffs Police identify homicide victim found dead Sunday evening
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 19-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Council Bluffs apartment Sunday night. In a news release Monday morning, police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstine, 19, of Fremont. Police said they were called to the apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow...
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
Saunders County deputy seriously injured after high-speed pursuit Friday night
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was seriously injured after a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, SCSO said the deputy attempted a traffic stop for speeding near Highway 79 and County Road N — the suspect immediately fled eastbound, prompting the highspeed pursuit.
Omaha fire crews respond to four Friday night house fires, including arson
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire crews responded to four house fires across the city Friday night — officials said one blaze was caused by arson. Just after 7 p.m., crews responded to a home near 47th Street and Crown Pointe Avenue. They said everyone home at the time...
'Makes me take it serious': Driving school educates high school students on roadway risks
OMAHA, Neb. — 2022 was a deadly year on Nebraska roads with traffic fatalities hitting a 15-year high. And driving instructors want to make sure your teenagers know the risks when getting behind the wheel. The owner of the Cornhusker Driving School says throughout the years, he's noticed that...
Crews struggle to get water to house fire north of Omaha on Monday
A house fire in the Ponca Hills area Monday proved difficult for fire crews. They were called to a home near 32nd Avenue and Shongaska Road around 11 a.m. The fire was extinguished quickly, but it took a lot of effort to get water up to the fight. "There are...
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
What happens when...recovering from a house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — On average, the American Red Cross responds to a disaster nationally every eight minutes. Most of those are house fires. "We tell people to leave immediately because you typically only have two minutes to get out of the house during a home fire," Red Cross Community Volunteer Leader Weysan Dun said.
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
Ralston Board of Education names next superintendent
The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education named Jason Buckingham as the next superintendent. The board voted to hire Buckingham unanimously at their meeting Monday night. He currently serves as the assistant superintendent for business for the school district. During his 24 years with Ralston Public Schools, Buckingham has served as a teacher, coach and building principal. He's also worked for Omaha Public Schools.
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
Durham Museum begins restoration of historic art deco ceilings
OMAHA, Neb. — You'll see some scaffolding up the next time you make a visit to Omaha's Durham Museum. It's the second phase of the $1.6 million project to restore the former train station's art deco ceilings. The work is expected to take four to five weeks in the...
New braille display technology available for visually impaired Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. — More Nebraskans who are visually impaired can get access to a key piece of technology for free, through the Nebraska Library Commission's Talking Book and Braille Service. A local nonprofit is teaching them how to use that technology, also free of charge. Outlook Enrichment provides free...
'Willing to give back': Nebraskans remember two Hollywood entertainers
OMAHA, Neb. — You may not recognize their faces, but Lew Hunter and Mike Hill's names have reached the heights of Hollywood. Nebraska Broadcast Hall-of-Famer Lew Hunter was a writer, producer, executive — and one of the premier screenwriters in the industry. Mike Hill was a film editor who won an Oscar for film editing with "Apollo 13."
TCU quarterback Max Duggan's dazzling displays aren't surprising to Council Bluffs community
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Five years ago, Council Bluffs Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan signed his letter of intent to play at TCU. Monday, Duggan will lead the Horned Frogs against Georgia in the national championship game. When it comes to football, Duggan has never been afraid to dream...
