Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita

With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue.

The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain.

The rain began Wednesday morning and increased in the afternoon, turning heavy in the early hours of Thursday.

Warnings were issued by multiple agencies in SoCal, including CalTrans which activated a number of highway signs and closed roads and Governor Gavin Newsom who issued a state of emergency.

According to Meteorologist Rich Thompson with the National Weather Service, the storm puts Santa Clarita ahead of its calculated rainfall in past years. Since Oct. 1, 2022, Santa Clarita has received 4.52 inches of rain, even before the Thursday storm. Normal rainfall amounts for this time of year is 3.51 inches.

While the storm may be bringing life back into the environment, for locals it can make for dangerous conditions. On Thursday, a number of traffic collisions were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley. Between 2 a.m and 2 p.m. Thursday, about 17 traffic collisions were reported, according to Pulsepoint.

Water flows in the Santa Clara Riverbed in Newhall. Photo by Andrew Menjivar.

Rains travels along the Santa Clara Riverbed in Santa Clarita. Photo by Andrew Menjivar.

Deputies block off muddy, flooded sections of road at Hasley Canyon Road. Photo by Andrew Menjivar

Several flooding prone areas in the city such as Hasley Canyon Road, the Santa Clara riverbed and Sand Canyon Road did just that, contributing to one water rescue.

A truck became stranded in a river on Road Runner Road and Sand Canyon Road at 9:45 a.m., prompting a response from rescuers. All occupants escaped the vehicle and were uninjured.

In addition, one power outage was reported in Santa Clarita on Mad Road off of Sierra Highway, affecting about 1,457 residents, according to SoCal Edison. The outage contributed to the Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road intersection outage.

Rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday, coming to a gradual stop this evening.

