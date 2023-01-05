Read full article on original website
TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The assistant director at Midwestern State University’s Counseling Center has been named the Texas College Counseling Association Outstanding Counselor of the Year. Zachary Zoet was given the award by the TCCA, a division within the Texas Counseling Association. MSU Texas said the award “is...
Program to help Texas families make healthy choices
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the new year gets underway. Most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier. There is a new program that begins tomorrow on Tuesday, to help people do just that. The program is run by the Texas A & M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh start to a healthier you. These free classes will teach families to make healthy choices, there are four sessions that will be held weekly through the month of January, and food will not be the only focus..
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls officials activated the city’s Stage 1 Drought Watch on Monday after the combined lake levels of Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead fell below 65%. The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Funeral held for Colby Price
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community will remember January 2 as the day tragedy struck. That’s when a 16-year-old’s life was cut short. From those who knew him best on the on field, to friends who called him family. The Bowie Highschool gym was packed Friday with loved ones who all wanted to take a moment and honor the life of Colby Price.
Local church packs meals for people in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Christian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to host a meal packing event today. The members of First Christian Church and packed 20,000 meals filled with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals. The meals will be shipped out across the world, providing people with some much needed help.
KFDX mourns loss of news director
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 wanted to take a moment to send our condolences to our friends and colleagues at KFDX and KJTL on the passing of their news director, Adam Bradshaw. Bradshaw was 62 years old. He started his career in news back in 1982 in...
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
Warmer weather sticks around before a cold front Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 78° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 47° with partly cloudy skies.
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
The Bowie community is mourning the shocking death of a local athlete and student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening. The accident occurred at 5:05 p.m. on State Highway 59 North where Mill Street merges with 59. Department of Public Safety officials said Colby Price, driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Hwy. 59 and was stopped in the left turn lane to Mill.
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway involving a city bus and another vehicle. The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. near the intersection of Seymour Highway and Baylor Street. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a car behind the city bus tried to switch lanes to pass, but it was unable to because a school bus was stopping in the other lane.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
