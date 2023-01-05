WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the new year gets underway. Most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier. There is a new program that begins tomorrow on Tuesday, to help people do just that. The program is run by the Texas A & M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh start to a healthier you. These free classes will teach families to make healthy choices, there are four sessions that will be held weekly through the month of January, and food will not be the only focus..

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO