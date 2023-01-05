Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
theshelbyreport.com
Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX
Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
cbs7.com
Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa held a special meeting Monday, effectively redoing part of its Dec. 13 city council meeting, after a lawsuit was filed claiming the city violated the Texas Open Meetings Code. The portion of the meeting that was re-held were the agenda items dealing...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
cbs7.com
President of Midland College announces retirement
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, Midland College (MC) President Dr. Steve Thomas announced that he will retire in August as the college’s fourth president. Dr. Thomas began serving as MC’s fourth president on August 15, 2008. During his time as president, he led the college in several new milestones including Early College High School at Midland College, the MC/MISD College & Careers Academies, a pre-kindergarten academy, two new bachelor-level degrees, the Texas A&M-Concho Engineering Academy, the Primary Care Pathway Program and a new enrollment management system. Dr. Thomas also oversaw several new building projects including renovations and upgrades to the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center and the new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall. Before he retires in August, two new projects will be completed—the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall into the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall and the new Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence.
cbs7.com
Midland businesses react to the water boil notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the water boil notice in place for the City of Midland, some local restaurants were opened and some had to close. Even places like Far West Coffee who have their own water reservoir, allow them to stay open. But are quickly running out of water. “The...
Timeline of Midland water issues and what to expect moving forward
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has made a lot of progress since all of this really became not just a city-wide, but county-wide, issue Thursday afternoon. Moving forward, the city is looking to have the boil water notice lifted as early as Saturday morning. The water issues...
cbs7.com
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line between County Road 1050 and County Road 1040 Saturday evening. Officials say all is safe at this time and the air is clear of any dangerous fumes. CBS7 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158
MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Local business gives away water to Midlanders in need
MIDLAND, Texas — Big Horn Supply is doing their part to help out during the boil water notice in Midland. The local business, which is a construction supply company in Midland, normally sells pallets of water in its story off I-20. However, on Thursday the owners decided to give...
Comments / 1