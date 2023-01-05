Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
WNDU
Emergency crews responding to fatal semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 5:45 p.m.) Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal. The liquid propane has been contained, however, crews remain on scene investigating. Residents are still advised to avoid this area.
WNDU
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in St. Joseph County
Edwardsburg Public Schools students back in class after bus driver issues. Superintendent Jim Knoll says the district is in much better shape as fewer drivers have called out sick. 2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now...
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
WNDU
LaPorte County fatal crash
Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!. Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Sheriff’s office: Body found in field near Cassopolis
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
Michigan sheriff: Man shot family before killing himself
Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself
wtvbam.com
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday.
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Deputies: Horse found shot, killed in Hamilton Twp.
Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 5