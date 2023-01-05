ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 5

Related
wkzo.com

Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews responding to fatal semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 5:45 p.m.) Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal. The liquid propane has been contained, however, crews remain on scene investigating. Residents are still advised to avoid this area.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

LaPorte County fatal crash

Mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Monday!. Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Killed in Weekend Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
wtvbam.com

Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
FREMONT, IN
WNDU

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy