Richmond, VA

Armed suspect robs market in Westover Hills, Richmond police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who reportedly used a firearm to rob a market in Westover Hills earlier this week.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 2, a male suspect attempted to steal merchandise from a market in the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue, according to police. When an employee attempted to confront the suspect he reportedly displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.

Teen pleads guilty to all charges in murder shooting of 16-year-old in Amelia County

Police said the suspect was last seen running away eastbound on Forest Hill Avenue. Police have released the following images and accompanying security camera video in an effort to find the suspect.

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)
(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at 804-646-1067 .

RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

