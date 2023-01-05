Read full article on original website
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Heartbreaking photo shows Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk smiling and celebrating before vlogger’s tragic death
AN IMAGE of Trump supporter Lynnette Hardaway, a conservative political activist born in 1971, revealed that the commentator appeared to be happy in the weeks leading up to her death. Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, passed away on Monday in what has...
Kerry Condon: 5 Things To Know About Breakout Star Of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Nominated For Golden Globe
She rose to global fame with her role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. Kerry has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her outstanding work in the film. Kerry Condon has been working as an actress for years, but 2023 is clearly a milestone. The Banshees of Inisherin breakout, 40, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actress. The honor comes for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin opposite Colin Farrell in the lead role of Padraic Súilleabháin. The two play siblings in the dark comedy, which also stars Brendan Gleeson and has received critical acclaim across the board.
