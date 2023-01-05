She rose to global fame with her role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. Kerry has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her outstanding work in the film. Kerry Condon has been working as an actress for years, but 2023 is clearly a milestone. The Banshees of Inisherin breakout, 40, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actress. The honor comes for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin opposite Colin Farrell in the lead role of Padraic Súilleabháin. The two play siblings in the dark comedy, which also stars Brendan Gleeson and has received critical acclaim across the board.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO