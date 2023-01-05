Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return
LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Talk After Refusing Jersey Swap
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing.
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
Jacksonville Jaguars Come From Behind to Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since 2017
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially the comeback kids. Their most recent comeback? A 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South and a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Tennessee opened things up with a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but...
How to Watch Ravens Vs. Bengals Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s an AFC North showdown in the wild card round on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will welcome back the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) a week after hosting them in a 27-16 Week 18 win.
Lions Troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers With Hilarious Video After Playing Spoiler
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan...
Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens
Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts
Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?
Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
Christian McCaffrey Becomes Most Productive Midseason Addition in NFL History
CMC makes history as most productive midseason acquisition ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the 49ers traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in October, they knew the star running back would make an immediate offensive impact. But even they couldn't imagine the bevy of draft...
NFL Week 18 Winners, Losers: 49ers' Brock Purdy Sheds Irrelevancy for Playoffs
Week 18 winners, losers: 49ers' 'Mr. Irrelevant' enters playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Eighteen weeks of NFL football are behind us. The bracket is set and we're just six days away from playoff football. In Week 18, we witnessed the Houston Texans fumble away the top pick in...
Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.
