Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return

LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Talk After Refusing Jersey Swap

Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Los Angeles

Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots

Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Los Angeles

Lions Troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers With Hilarious Video After Playing Spoiler

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Los Angeles

Bengals' Joe Mixon Breaks Out Epic Coin Flip Celebration Vs. Ravens

Joe Mixon breaks out epic coin flip celebration vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tell us how you really feel, Joe Mixon. After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals running back pulled a coin out of his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts

Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Los Angeles

Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?

Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
NBC Los Angeles

Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.

