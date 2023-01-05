ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FC1tN_0k4y20Bu00

It is officially 2023 and whether a team was preparing for the playoffs or just trying to finish the regular season, the entire NFL was looking toward the future in Week 17 .

A popular look on New Year's weekend was futuristic sunglasses that are reflective and have interesting shapes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to his game in a new look, departing from his usual suits. He was a proud brand ambassador , opting for a comfy cream adidas tracksuit and lavender sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of bold Oakley sunglasses.

LETTER OF LOVE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dedicates poem to daughter Sterling in latest Oakley campaign

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also showcased the look. He repped for his team in a cozy jacket and beanie and matching orange Prada bag. What really made his outfit stand out was his sci-fi silver shades.

Players have one last game to impress enough to make our regular season drip check.

Let’s take a look back at the best dressed players from Week 17 before the final week of the NFL regular season begins Saturday.

5. Travon Walker — Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker mixed formal and fresh when he paired a gray plaid suit with Cool Grey Jordan XIs. His own stunner shades showed he came ready to play as the Jacksonville Jaguars claw for playoff positioning.

4. KhaDarel Hodge — Atlanta Falcons

The statement piece of KhaDarel Hodge's game day outfit was a hoodie from artwear brand VERYRARE that looks like a medieval tapestry. The blue is pulled through with a pair of Nike sneakers. His baggy black pants — very on-trend — are reminiscent of snap-off basketball warm-ups.

3. Christian McCaffrey — San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey looked clean in his grandpa chic selection. Stylist Joshua McPhearson put him in a black and white knit Loewe cardigan with purple accents and tailored pants from Dries Van Noten. Chunky sneakers from Marni gave this look just enough edge.

2. Trent Sherfield — Miami Dolphins

Trent Sherfield looked dapper in his game day suit. Stylist Marcella Sherfield , who is also the wide receiver's wife, selected an all-black look from designer Chad Johnson (not Ochocinco ) that featured a double-breasted jacket. The gold buttons really pop.

1. Ray-Ray McCloud III — San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are winning on and off the field as another look from the squad takes the Week 17 crown. Ray-Ray McCloud III stole the show in this eye-catching denim outfit. He rocked a jumpsuit from Zoe Costello's collaboration with Hudson Jeans and carried a denim patchwork bag from 000Rion while stomping in white Bottega Vaneta puddle boots .

The secret to this look was how McCloud had one arm outside of the jumpsuit, giving it dimension and shape.

You can't go wrong with Tupac as your inspiration .

Honorable mentions

Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles

The MVP contender declared himself the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

A.J. Terrell — Atlanta Falcons

A Gucci bowling shirt and Dickies pants create an excellent blend of luxury and blue collar.

Jalen Ramsey and Cobie Durant — Los Angeles Rams

The defensive backs looked sharp with pops of red.

(First and third slides)

Azeez Ojulari — New York Giants

A suit in the team's bright blue.

(Fifth slide)

Eli Apple and Tee Higgins — Cincinnati Bengals

Two shades of purple, the color of royalty.

Marco Wilson — Arizona Cardinals

Just an overall exciting outfit. Complete with mega LV bag.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record

Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

742K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy