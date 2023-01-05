NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag
It is officially 2023 and whether a team was preparing for the playoffs or just trying to finish the regular season, the entire NFL was looking toward the future in Week 17 .
A popular look on New Year's weekend was futuristic sunglasses that are reflective and have interesting shapes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to his game in a new look, departing from his usual suits. He was a proud brand ambassador , opting for a comfy cream adidas tracksuit and lavender sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of bold Oakley sunglasses.
LETTER OF LOVE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dedicates poem to daughter Sterling in latest Oakley campaign
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also showcased the look. He repped for his team in a cozy jacket and beanie and matching orange Prada bag. What really made his outfit stand out was his sci-fi silver shades.
Players have one last game to impress enough to make our regular season drip check.
Let’s take a look back at the best dressed players from Week 17 before the final week of the NFL regular season begins Saturday.
5. Travon Walker — Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker mixed formal and fresh when he paired a gray plaid suit with Cool Grey Jordan XIs. His own stunner shades showed he came ready to play as the Jacksonville Jaguars claw for playoff positioning.
4. KhaDarel Hodge — Atlanta Falcons
The statement piece of KhaDarel Hodge's game day outfit was a hoodie from artwear brand VERYRARE that looks like a medieval tapestry. The blue is pulled through with a pair of Nike sneakers. His baggy black pants — very on-trend — are reminiscent of snap-off basketball warm-ups.
3. Christian McCaffrey — San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey looked clean in his grandpa chic selection. Stylist Joshua McPhearson put him in a black and white knit Loewe cardigan with purple accents and tailored pants from Dries Van Noten. Chunky sneakers from Marni gave this look just enough edge.
2. Trent Sherfield — Miami Dolphins
Trent Sherfield looked dapper in his game day suit. Stylist Marcella Sherfield , who is also the wide receiver's wife, selected an all-black look from designer Chad Johnson (not Ochocinco ) that featured a double-breasted jacket. The gold buttons really pop.
1. Ray-Ray McCloud III — San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are winning on and off the field as another look from the squad takes the Week 17 crown. Ray-Ray McCloud III stole the show in this eye-catching denim outfit. He rocked a jumpsuit from Zoe Costello's collaboration with Hudson Jeans and carried a denim patchwork bag from 000Rion while stomping in white Bottega Vaneta puddle boots .
The secret to this look was how McCloud had one arm outside of the jumpsuit, giving it dimension and shape.
You can't go wrong with Tupac as your inspiration .
Honorable mentions
Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles
The MVP contender declared himself the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
A.J. Terrell — Atlanta Falcons
A Gucci bowling shirt and Dickies pants create an excellent blend of luxury and blue collar.
Jalen Ramsey and Cobie Durant — Los Angeles Rams
The defensive backs looked sharp with pops of red.
(First and third slides)
Azeez Ojulari — New York Giants
A suit in the team's bright blue.
(Fifth slide)
Eli Apple and Tee Higgins — Cincinnati Bengals
Two shades of purple, the color of royalty.
Marco Wilson — Arizona Cardinals
Just an overall exciting outfit. Complete with mega LV bag.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag
