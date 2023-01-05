NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag

It is officially 2023 and whether a team was preparing for the playoffs or just trying to finish the regular season, the entire NFL was looking toward the future in Week 17 .

A popular look on New Year's weekend was futuristic sunglasses that are reflective and have interesting shapes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to his game in a new look, departing from his usual suits. He was a proud brand ambassador , opting for a comfy cream adidas tracksuit and lavender sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of bold Oakley sunglasses.

LETTER OF LOVE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dedicates poem to daughter Sterling in latest Oakley campaign

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also showcased the look. He repped for his team in a cozy jacket and beanie and matching orange Prada bag. What really made his outfit stand out was his sci-fi silver shades.

Players have one last game to impress enough to make our regular season drip check.

Let’s take a look back at the best dressed players from Week 17 before the final week of the NFL regular season begins Saturday.

5. Travon Walker — Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker mixed formal and fresh when he paired a gray plaid suit with Cool Grey Jordan XIs. His own stunner shades showed he came ready to play as the Jacksonville Jaguars claw for playoff positioning.

4. KhaDarel Hodge — Atlanta Falcons

The statement piece of KhaDarel Hodge's game day outfit was a hoodie from artwear brand VERYRARE that looks like a medieval tapestry. The blue is pulled through with a pair of Nike sneakers. His baggy black pants — very on-trend — are reminiscent of snap-off basketball warm-ups.

3. Christian McCaffrey — San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey looked clean in his grandpa chic selection. Stylist Joshua McPhearson put him in a black and white knit Loewe cardigan with purple accents and tailored pants from Dries Van Noten. Chunky sneakers from Marni gave this look just enough edge.

2. Trent Sherfield — Miami Dolphins

Trent Sherfield looked dapper in his game day suit. Stylist Marcella Sherfield , who is also the wide receiver's wife, selected an all-black look from designer Chad Johnson (not Ochocinco ) that featured a double-breasted jacket. The gold buttons really pop.

1. Ray-Ray McCloud III — San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are winning on and off the field as another look from the squad takes the Week 17 crown. Ray-Ray McCloud III stole the show in this eye-catching denim outfit. He rocked a jumpsuit from Zoe Costello's collaboration with Hudson Jeans and carried a denim patchwork bag from 000Rion while stomping in white Bottega Vaneta puddle boots .

The secret to this look was how McCloud had one arm outside of the jumpsuit, giving it dimension and shape.

You can't go wrong with Tupac as your inspiration .

Honorable mentions

Jalen Hurts — Philadelphia Eagles

The MVP contender declared himself the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

A.J. Terrell — Atlanta Falcons

A Gucci bowling shirt and Dickies pants create an excellent blend of luxury and blue collar.

Jalen Ramsey and Cobie Durant — Los Angeles Rams

The defensive backs looked sharp with pops of red.

(First and third slides)

Azeez Ojulari — New York Giants

A suit in the team's bright blue.

(Fifth slide)

Eli Apple and Tee Higgins — Cincinnati Bengals

Two shades of purple, the color of royalty.

Marco Wilson — Arizona Cardinals

Just an overall exciting outfit. Complete with mega LV bag.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag