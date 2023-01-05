Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES At 600 PM PST, Radar and automated gauges have indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Significant rainfall has occurred, between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with amounts to 12 inches at higher elevations. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement, radar, and gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Clarita, Santa Paula, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake, Topatopa Peak, Alamo Mountain, Pyramid Lake, Frazier Mountain, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Lake Piru, Gorman, Piru, Castaic Lake, Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road, Reyes Peak and Meiners Oaks. This is a dangerous flooding situation, especially as nightfall approaches. Dark conditions make it difficult to see the depth of flood waters. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 13:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Malibu Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Ventura and west central Los Angeles Counties through 700 PM PST At 619 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of strong winds along a line extending from 18 miles south of Point Mugu State Park to 7 miles southwest of Point Mugu to near Port Hueneme. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts over marine areas and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oxnard Ventura Camarillo Malibu Port Hueneme Topanga State Park Point Mugu State Park Malibu Creek State Park Point Dume Ventura Harbor Westlake Village Newbury Park Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica Mountains Naval Base Ventura County Silver Strand Beach Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains and El Rio. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following Catalina Island of Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 456 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Two Harbors and Avalon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
