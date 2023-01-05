Effective: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES At 600 PM PST, Radar and automated gauges have indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Significant rainfall has occurred, between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with amounts to 12 inches at higher elevations. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement, radar, and gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fillmore, Ojai, Santa Clarita, Santa Paula, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake, Topatopa Peak, Alamo Mountain, Pyramid Lake, Frazier Mountain, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Lake Piru, Gorman, Piru, Castaic Lake, Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road, Reyes Peak and Meiners Oaks. This is a dangerous flooding situation, especially as nightfall approaches. Dark conditions make it difficult to see the depth of flood waters. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO