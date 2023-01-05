Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall possible tonight. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will continue to move through tonight, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion.
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1003 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.1 and 2.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.35 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Redlands, Yucaipa, northwestern Palm Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild- Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hemet and Anza. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through 2 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific storm could bring strong winds again Sunday night through Tuesday.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
