Effective: 2023-01-14 21:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1003 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.1 and 2.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.35 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Redlands, Yucaipa, northwestern Palm Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild- Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hemet and Anza. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO